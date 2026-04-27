Al-Sudani, Al-Maliki Agree on Ali al-Zaidi as Iraq’s New PM Candidate

Al-Sudani stated that, amid a lack of consensus among political parties within the Coordination Framework, he and al-Maliki were entrusted with selecting a compromise candidate.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani announced on Monday that he and Nouri al-Maliki have agreed to nominate Ali al-Zaidi as the next Prime Minister of Iraq.

Al-Sudani stated that, amid a lack of consensus among political parties within the Coordination Framework, he and al-Maliki were entrusted with selecting a compromise candidate. He emphasized that al-Zaidi’s nomination was the result of a joint agreement between the two leaders.

According to al-Sudani, the proposal to nominate al-Zaidi was later unanimously approved by members of the Coordination Framework.

In a statement released on Monday, the Coordination Framework confirmed it had convened a meeting at the government palace in Baghdad.

During the meeting, members expressed appreciation for both al-Maliki and al-Sudani for withdrawing their own candidates and facilitating progress toward forming a new government. The move was described as a key step in resolving the ongoing political deadlock.

The statement added that, following deliberations over several candidates, the alliance ultimately agreed to nominate Ali al-Zaidi to lead the next federal government and form a new cabinet.

Read More: Ali Al-Zaidi Emerges as Coordination Framework’s Pick for Prime Minister