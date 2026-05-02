Qatar Airways to Resume Passenger Flights to Erbil

The move comes as part of a broader expansion that will see the airline gradually reintroduce routes across multiple countries

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Qatar Airways will resume passenger flights to Erbil (EBL) on May 10, marking the return of direct air connectivity between the Kurdistan Region and Doha as part of a wider reinstatement of its Iraq operations, the airline announced Saturday.

The Doha-based carrier said it will restart services to three Iraqi cities — Erbil, Baghdad (BGW), and Basra (BSR) — in a phased return aimed at rebuilding its regional network and restoring connectivity across key Middle Eastern destinations.

The move comes as part of a broader expansion that will see the airline gradually reintroduce routes across multiple countries.

In parallel with passenger services, Qatar Airways will also resume freighter operations to Baghdad starting May 7, reinforcing cargo and trade links with Iraq.

The airline said the Iraq resumptions follow recent reinstatements of flights to several regional destinations, including Dubai, Sharjah, Bahrain, Damascus, and Kozhikode, as part of a wider strategy to restore its global network.

By mid-June 2026, Qatar Airways expects to serve more than 150 destinations worldwide.

Passengers traveling through Erbil International Airport (EBL) will gain renewed access to Qatar Airways’ global network via its Doha hub, Hamad International Airport, which the airline describes as a key connector linking six continents.

Qatar Airways, which has repeatedly been named “World’s Best Airline” by Skytrax, said passengers are advised to monitor schedules closely as timings remain subject to operational and regulatory changes.

The airline emphasized that its return to Iraq reflects ongoing efforts to restore stability to its route network while maintaining flexibility in response to regional conditions.

Passenger flights to Erbil were suspended in late February 2026 after the outbreak of the US–Israel–Iran war, which triggered widespread airspace closures across Iraq and the wider Middle East.

The escalation led to the shutdown or restriction of operations at key regional airports, including Erbil International Airport, as airlines—including Qatar Airways—halted services due to security risks and unpredictable missile activity over Iraqi airspace.

The carrier, which has also been recognized for its business class product and operational reliability, continues to position itself as a leading long-haul connector in the Middle East, with Erbil’s reinstated service expected to strengthen travel and business links between the Kurdistan Region and international markets.