Erdogan Reaffirms Support for Iraq Stability, Invites PM-Designate Ali al-Zaidi to Ankara

Türkiye signals backing for government formation amid renewed diplomatic engagement with Baghdad

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday reaffirmed Ankara’s support for stability in Iraq and the formation of a new government during a phone call with Iraq’s prime minister-designate Ali Falih al-Zaidi, while extending an official invitation for him to visit Türkiye.

According to a statement released late Saturday by the Iraqi prime minister’s media office, Erdoğan congratulated al-Zaidi on being formally tasked with forming a new Iraqi cabinet, describing the move as an important step toward political stability in the country.

The two leaders also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between Baghdad and Ankara, emphasizing continued coordination across multiple sectors to safeguard shared interests and enhance cooperation between the two neighboring nations.

Erdoğan reiterated Türkiye’s commitment to supporting Iraq’s stability and political process, stressing the importance of forming a new government capable of addressing the country’s internal and regional challenges.

He also invited al-Zaidi to visit Ankara at the earliest opportunity to further advance ties.

Al-Zaidi was officially nominated as the sole candidate for Iraq’s premiership on April 27 following an agreement among political blocs within the Shiite Coordination Framework, marking a key development in efforts to form a new government.

The exchange reflects a broader trajectory of deepening ties between Türkiye and Iraq, including the Kurdistan Region, where economic interdependence and security coordination remain central pillars.

Ankara is a key trading partner for both Baghdad and Erbil, with cross-border commerce, energy exports, and infrastructure projects—such as planned development corridors linking the Gulf to Turkish ports—reinforcing mutual interests.

At the same time, cooperation on security, particularly along the Iraq–Türkiye border and in areas affected by armed group activity, continues to shape the relationship.

As Iraq moves toward forming a new government, both federal and Kurdistan Region authorities are expected to prioritize stable and pragmatic engagement with Türkiye to sustain economic growth and regional stability.