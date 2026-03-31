Iraq Coach Shields Players from War Before World Cup Playoff

Iraq’s coach Graham Arnold shields his squad from war’s toll as they prepare in Mexico for a decisive World Cup playoff against Bolivia, turning focus to mental resilience after a grueling journey shaped by regional conflict.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq national football team coach Graham Arnold detailed on Monday his intensive efforts to isolate his squad from the psychological impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict as the team prepares for a decisive 2026 World Cup intercontinental playoff against Bolivia.

Speaking to reporters in Monterrey, Mexico, the 62-year-old Australian manager emphasized that his primary objective has shifted toward managing the mental health of his players, many of whom have been directly affected by the regional instability.

The Iraqi squad is currently finalizing preparations in Mexico following a period of significant logistical and emotional disruption.

The team is bidding to secure Iraq’s first appearance at a World Cup finals since the 1986 tournament, which was also hosted by Mexico. Arnold noted that the weight of representing a population of 46 million people creates a unique set of pressures that must be carefully managed to ensure the players remain focused on the sporting task at hand.

"Representing 46 million people is a unique experience," Arnold said during the press briefing in Monterrey. He explained that a substantial portion of his recent work has centered on the mental aspect of performance.

According to the coach, it is essential for the athletes to concentrate on their immediate personal circles—specifically their families and close friends—rather than the broader national burden, which he described as potentially overwhelming.

The build-up to Tuesday’s match has been overshadowed by the war in the Middle East, a conflict involving the United States and Israel against Iran. The violence has had a direct impact on Iraq, where at least 101 people have been killed since hostilities erupted on February 28, according to data compiled by AFP.

These circumstances forced the Iraq-based members of the national team to train and travel under the constant threat of regional escalation.

The journey to Mexico was described by officials as grueling, highlighting the physical toll on the athletes before they even reached the training camp. Most of the squad arrived in Monterrey approximately 10 days ago following a three-day transit from Baghdad.

Due to the closure of various regional transit routes and the general instability of the airspace, the team was forced to travel overland from the Iraqi capital into Jordan before they could secure flights to North America.

Arnold admitted that the past month has been exceptionally difficult for the organization. He revealed that he had initially sought to have the playoff matches delayed to account for the extraordinary circumstances facing his team. However, with the schedule remaining in place, his focus turned toward creating a protective environment for the players.

"I prefer not to talk about it right now," Arnold stated regarding the war.

He noted that a "tremendous amount" is happening within the Middle East and expressed concern that if the players dwell on the violence, it could negatively impact their performance and mental well-being.

He characterized the last 20 days as particularly arduous but suggested that the team has reached a state of relative relaxation since settling into their Mexican base.

The coach, who has previously managed Australia through similar high-stakes playoff scenarios, described his role over the past week as more of a "father figure" than a traditional tactical manager. He emphasized the importance of using his previous experience to provide emotional stability for the group.

Arnold noted that in Iraq, football is considered a national obsession and the primary sport, making the prospect of qualification a matter of significant national interest.

Beyond the immediate goal of winning the match, Arnold suggested that qualifying for the 2026 World Cup could serve as a catalyst for broader change. He told reporters that a successful bid could fundamentally alter the international perception of Iraq.

By achieving a milestone that has eluded the country for four decades, the team has the potential to provide a different narrative for the nation amidst the current regional crisis.

Despite the disruption to their initial training schedules and the three-day journey across continents, the Iraqi squad is now reportedly focused on the upcoming fixture.

The players are aware of the expectations placed upon them, but Arnold maintained that shielding them from the daily news cycle of the conflict is the best way to ensure they are physically and mentally prepared to compete at the highest level.

The intercontinental playoff against Bolivia represents the final hurdle in a qualification process that has tested the resilience of the Iraqi players and staff alike. As the team enters the final 24 hours before the match, the emphasis remains on maintaining the "shield" Arnold has established to keep the focus strictly on the pitch in Monterrey.