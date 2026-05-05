Kurdistan Environment Film Festival to Debut in Erbil with Focus on Sustainability

Speaking on Tuesday, festival director Pishtiwan Abdullah said the event seeks to highlight the importance of protecting Kurdistan’s environment in a “new and sensitive way.”

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The first Kurdistan Environment Film Festival, held under the slogan “Humans Belong to Their Environment,” is set to take place at Empire Cinema, aiming to spotlight environmental awareness through art and community action.

Speaking on Tuesday, festival director Pishtiwan Abdullah said the event seeks to highlight the importance of protecting Kurdistan’s environment in a “new and sensitive way.” He noted that around 18 short films—ranging from artistic and documentary to promotional works—will be screened, all designed to raise awareness and encourage environmental responsibility.

In addition to film screenings, the festival will feature a range of social and environmental initiatives. Artists and public figures from across the Kurdistan Region are expected to take part in activities such as tree planting, environmental clean-up campaigns, and waste collection efforts. These initiatives will later be featured in a dedicated television program to extend the festival’s message to a broader audience.

On the artistic front, Abdullah explained that two specialized committees will evaluate the films, with three main awards to be presented to the top entries. He emphasized that the recognition aims to motivate filmmakers to produce impactful and meaningful work.

Highlighting the broader vision, Abdullah said the festival also seeks to present “another face of Kurdistan”—one defined by life, beauty, and coexistence—while reinforcing a message of resilience and progress despite ongoing challenges.

The two-day festival is scheduled to begin on May 21, featuring 18 short films centered on environmental themes.