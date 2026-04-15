Artists In Erbil Turn Canvas Around in Bold Exhibition with No Visible Art

A “Non-Art Exhibition” in Erbil on April 15, 2026, featured 14 artists displaying only the backs of their paintings, challenging traditional concepts of visual art.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a striking departure from tradition, a group art exhibition opened in Erbil on Wednesday, with a provocative twist—no artwork was visible to the audience, turning the very concept of exhibition on its head.

The exhibition, titled “Non-Art Exhibition,” was launched at Media Gallery in Erbil with the participation of 14 visual artists from different cities across Kurdistan.

Organized to mark World Art Day, the initiative reimagined how art is experienced by deliberately concealing the front of the paintings and presenting only their backs to viewers.

Artist and organizer Ahmed Nabaz explained the intention behind the project in a statement to Kurdistan24: “Fourteen visual artists from different cities in Kurdistan took part in this exhibition, which was organized on the occasion of World Art Day.

April 15 each year is recognized globally as World Art Day, specifically for visual arts, while other fields like theater and music have separate recognitions.”

Meaning revealed through experience

Nabaz emphasized that the concept was not immediately explained to participants or visitors before the opening, allowing the meaning of the exhibition to unfold organically.

He said: “This exhibition was opened on this day, but the purpose and concept were not clarified to the participating artists beforehand.

Only after they saw the exhibition and their paintings did they understand what it was and why it was created. The backs of the canvases were displayed, and no images were shown.”

He added that the exhibition stands apart from conventional showcases: “It was a different kind of exhibition compared to all previous ones.

When viewers and artists saw the display and their works, they realized the purpose behind it.”

Participating artists

The exhibition featured works—though unseen—by Wahbi Rasul, Rebwar Saeed, Namo Rostamzada, Hama Hashim, Ahmed Nabaz, Azad Karim, Naz Ali, Nermin Mustafa, Bashdar Nuri, Shukr Saeed, Khairy Adam, Djwar Issa, Kosar Jalal, and Hemen Hamid.

Held for one day only, the exhibition ran on Wednesday, offering a brief yet thought-provoking experience that challenged both artists and audiences to reconsider the boundaries of artistic expression.

By turning canvases away from the viewer, the “Non-Art Exhibition” reframed the act of seeing itself—leaving behind not images, but questions about what art truly means when it is no longer visible.