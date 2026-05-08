Meloni Meets Rubio in Rome as Italy-U.S. Tensions Grow Over Iran War

Italy-U.S. talks in Rome highlight growing strains over the Iran war, with disputes over military base use, Vatican tensions, and broader transatlantic policy divergence.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recently held diplomatic discussions with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Rome, an engagement occurring during a period of significant friction between Italy and the United States.

According to reporting by Reuters journalist Crispian Balmer, the meeting on Friday highlighted unusual strains in the bilateral relationship, which are primarily driven by the ongoing U.S.-led war with Iran and diverging transatlantic policy approaches.

The Reuters report detailed that Secretary Rubio's two-day visit to Italy was designed to manage escalating diplomatic crises on multiple fronts.

The diplomatic mission aimed not only to address Washington's growing frustration with the Italian government's refusal to actively support the military campaign against Tehran but also to attempt to de-escalate unprecedented tensions between the Trump administration and the Vatican following recent verbal attacks on Pope Leo by the U.S. president.

According to Reuters, this high-level meeting underscores a complex geopolitical rebalancing within Europe.

The report noted that Prime Minister Meloni previously positioned herself as one of President Donald Trump's strongest European allies, seeking to act as a crucial diplomatic bridge between Washington and other European Union member states that harbor reservations regarding the current U.S. administration.

However, the military conflict in the Middle East has profoundly complicated that strategic alignment, forcing the Italian government to navigate a difficult path between alliance obligations and intense domestic pressures.

Iran Conflict Shapes Diplomacy

The war with Iran serves as the central pressure point fracturing the previously robust relationship between Meloni and Trump.

According to Reuters, the Italian Prime Minister is currently attempting to balance her loyalty to Washington against severe public opposition to the conflict within Italy.

Furthermore, the report noted that the growing economic consequences of the regional war are increasingly impacting Italian domestic policy considerations.

These diverging policy positions have manifested in direct operational disputes.

According to Reuters, Italy recently denied authorization for U.S. military aircraft to utilize the Sigonella air base located in Sicily for combat missions connected to the ongoing Iran war.

Italian officials cited in the report stated that the United States had failed to seek the necessary prior approval from Rome before attempting to leverage the strategic installation for combat purposes.

The Reuters report highlighted that members of Meloni's administration have openly criticized the trajectory of the Middle East conflict.

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, described by Reuters as a close ally of the Prime Minister, issued a stark warning regarding the strategic implications of the war.

According to the report, Crosetto stated that the military engagement with Iran threatens U.S. global leadership and expressed alarm over what he characterized as the "madness" of potential nuclear escalation.

Strains in Transatlantic Coordination

Prior to engaging with the Prime Minister at Chigi Palace, Secretary Rubio held discussions with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

According to Reuters, Tajani characterized the preliminary talks as positive, emphasizing the mutual necessity of the transatlantic partnership despite current disagreements.

"I am convinced that Europe needs America, Italy needs America, but the United States also needs Europe and Italy," Tajani told reporters, as noted in the Reuters dispatch.

The broader agenda for the Meloni-Rubio meeting encompassed several critical international issues beyond the Persian Gulf.

According to Reuters, the two leaders were expected to review the ongoing Russian war in Ukraine, the imposition of U.S. tariffs affecting European goods, and diplomatic strategies regarding Cuba, which the United States is currently attempting to isolate on both diplomatic and economic fronts.

Vatican Tensions and U.S. Troop Threats

A significant complicating factor in the bilateral dynamic involves recent disputes concerning the Catholic Church.

The Reuters report highlighted that Italian officials were eager to receive a readout from Secretary Rubio's separate meetings at the Vatican.

According to Reuters, President Trump recently launched attacks against Pope Leo, actions that crossed a deeply sensitive cultural line in predominantly Catholic Italy.

The report noted that Prime Minister Meloni publicly condemned the U.S. president's remarks, describing them as "unacceptable."

This defense of the pontiff triggered immediate geopolitical retaliation from Washington.

According to Reuters, President Trump responded with a sharp rebuke, accusing Meloni of lacking courage and failing the United States.

Furthermore, the report stated that Trump subsequently threatened to withdraw American military forces stationed in Italy as a punitive measure.

According to Reuters, Meloni addressed this threat directly on Monday, stating that while she would not support a U.S. troop withdrawal, she acknowledged that the final decision "doesn't depend on me."

The report noted her commitment to national stability, quoting her assertion that she would not walk away and allow the country to descend into chaos.

Economic and Political Implications

The diplomatic friction carries substantial domestic political weight for the Italian government.

According to Reuters, the mounting tensions are reshaping the political calculus ahead of national elections scheduled for next year.

Pollsters cited in the report indicate that Meloni's previously touted close ties to President Trump could now represent a significant electoral liability among Italian voters who oppose the administration's aggressive foreign policy and its treatment of the Vatican.

The Meloni-Rubio meeting illustrates the broader challenges currently facing the NATO alliance and EU-U.S. relations, as European leaders struggle to reconcile domestic economic and political constraints with the unilateral military actions undertaken by the United States in the Middle East.

The diplomatic strain between Italy and the United States remains unresolved, as disagreements over the Iran war, military base access, and remarks regarding the Vatican continue to test the transatlantic alliance.