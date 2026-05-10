Iran Will Never ‘Bow’ to Pressure, Iranian President Says as Tehran Responds to U.S. Proposal

“We will never bow our heads before the enemy,” Pezeshkian wrote on X.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Sunday that Tehran would “never bow” to its adversaries, insisting that diplomacy does not amount to surrender, as Iran formally responded to a new U.S. proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict.

“We will never bow our heads before the enemy,” Pezeshkian wrote on X. “When discussions of dialogue or negotiation arise, they do not signify surrender or retreat. Instead, our goal is to uphold the rights of the Iranian nation and defend our national interests with unwavering strength.”

The remarks came after Iran submitted its official response to Washington’s latest proposal through Pakistani mediation earlier on Sunday. While the full details of Tehran’s reply have not been made public, Iranian officials said the current phase of talks would focus exclusively on ending the war and halting regional hostilities.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry also reiterated that nuclear negotiations are not part of the current discussions, rejecting a key U.S. demand to curb Tehran’s nuclear program.

According to Iranian state media, the response additionally addressed maritime security concerns in the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf, amid heightened tensions and repeated incidents involving commercial and military vessels in the strategic waterways.

Iranian officials further signaled a tougher posture, saying the period of what they described as “strategic patience” had ended. Tehran warned it would launch a “heavy assault” on U.S. assets if Iranian ships come under further attack.