KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani Receives Departing South Korean Consul General

Both sides highlighted continued cooperation and bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and South Korea.

52 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received Seungcheol Lim, the Consul General of the Republic of Korea, on Monday to mark the conclusion of his diplomatic tenure in the Kurdistan Region, highlighting a period of sustained bilateral cooperation and reform.

During the meeting held in Erbil, the Prime Minister formally recognized the end of Lim's mission.

He extended gratitude to the Consul General for his efforts in enhancing diplomatic and friendly ties between the Kurdistan Region and South Korea during his assignment.

Prime Minister Barzani underscored the Kurdistan Regional Government's (KRG) appreciation for the ongoing support provided by the Republic of Korea.

He specifically noted the constructive cooperation offered by the South Korean government and its citizens toward the region's development goals.

In response, Consul General Lim acknowledged the KRG's recent initiatives in reconstruction and administrative reform.

He praised the region's trajectory of infrastructure development and progress across various socio-economic fields. Lim further expressed a personal attachment to the region, noting that Kurdistan would remain a significant part of his professional memory.

The Republic of Korea has historically maintained active diplomatic and development interests in the Kurdistan Region.

Both sides indicated an expectation of continued partnership and the maintenance of friendly bilateral relations following the upcoming transition of the consulate's leadership.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to preserving the established cooperation between Erbil and Seoul across various sectors.