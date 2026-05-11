Turkish Foreign Minister to Visit Qatar for Iran War Talks

Ankara and Doha to discuss Gulf security, Strait of Hormuz stability, and diplomatic efforts to end the conflict

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is expected to visit Qatar on Tuesday for high-level discussions regarding the ongoing Iran war, regional security, and maritime stability in the Strait of Hormuz, according to a Turkish diplomatic source throughout Reuters.

The source said the talks will focus on the impact of the conflict on Gulf security and international navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important energy corridors.

According to the source, Türkiye has remained in close contact with the United States, Iran, and Pakistani mediators since the beginning of the U.S.-Israeli conflict involving Iran earlier this year.

Ankara has publicly called for an end to the conflict while simultaneously condemning attacks on Iran and criticizing Iranian strikes targeting Gulf states as “unacceptable.”

The visit comes only days after Fidan held separate phone calls with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi over the weekend, while Türkiye continues participating in broader regional mediation efforts alongside Qatar, Pakistan, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.

According to the Turkish diplomatic source, Fidan will reaffirm Ankara’s support for Qatar amid regional tensions and emphasize the importance of ensuring navigational safety in the Strait of Hormuz to preserve regional economic stability and international trade flows.

The source added that Fidan is expected to stress that “permanently resolving the conflict in the Gulf is the most urgent priority” while discussing diplomatic initiatives aimed at de-escalation.

The diplomatic activity also follows Fidan’s meeting on Saturday in Istanbul with Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, where both sides discussed regional security developments, Iraq’s political situation, and the strategic Development Road project linking the Gulf, Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, Türkiye, and Europe.

In a statement published on X after the meeting, Barzani said the two sides discussed “developments affecting the region” and emphasized the importance of implementing the Development Road railway corridor connecting Gulf countries, Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Türkiye with Europe.

Türkiye and Qatar maintain close strategic relations across defense, energy, trade, and regional diplomacy. Ankara maintains a military base in Qatar, while both countries have expanded cooperation in recent years on regional security and defense projects.

The two countries are also reportedly engaged in discussions related to the procurement of Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets through a broader arrangement involving Britain.

The diplomatic activity comes amid intensified regional efforts to prevent wider escalation across the Middle East following months of confrontation involving the United States, Iran, Israel, and Iran-backed armed groups.

Meanwhile, indirect negotiations between Washington and Tehran continue through regional mediators as both sides discuss proposals linked to sanctions relief, maritime security, ceasefire arrangements, and future nuclear negotiations.

Analysts say Türkiye is increasingly attempting to position itself as a central diplomatic actor in the crisis by balancing ties with Gulf states, Iran, NATO allies, and regional mediators while seeking to avoid broader instability that could threaten regional trade and energy routes.