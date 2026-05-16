Politics

Iraq’s New Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi Formally Begins Duties in Baghdad Ceremony

The new Iraqi premier formally took over his duties in Baghdad during an official handover ceremony attended by outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Iraq’s new federal prime minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi. (Photo: Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister)
Iraq’s new federal prime minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi. (Photo: Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister)
Iraq Ali Falih al-Zaidi Mohammed Shia al-Sudani Iraqi Federal Government Cabinet Formation

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Ali al-Zaidi officially assumed office on Saturday, as Iraq’s new federal prime minister and commander-in-chief of the armed forces during a formal ceremony held at the government palace in Baghdad.

Al-Zaidi was received by outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who formally handed over responsibilities during the ceremony marking the transition of power.

As part of Iraq’s official state protocol for the transfer of the federal premiership, 21 artillery rounds were fired in honor of the occasion and to welcome the new prime minister.

Iraq’s new federal prime minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi. (Photo: Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister)

The ceremony came two days after Iraq’s parliament granted confidence to Al-Zaidi and approved part of his cabinet.

Iraq’s new federal prime minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi (R),Former Iraqi  Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani (L). (Photo: Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister)

On Thursday, the Iraqi parliament approved the ministerial program of the new government and granted confidence to 14 ministers in Al-Zaidi’s cabinet.

Earlier, Al-Zaidi, then prime minister-designate, submitted the government’s ministerial agenda to Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi.

The formal transfer of authority now marks the official beginning of Al-Zaidi’s tenure at a time when Iraq faces mounting political, economic, and regional challenges.

Iraq’s new federal prime minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi. (Photo: Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister)
Iraq’s new federal prime minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi. (Photo: Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister)
Iraq’s new federal prime minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi. (Photo: Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister)
Iraq’s new federal prime minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi. (Photo: Media Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister)
 
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