Iraq’s New Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi Formally Begins Duties in Baghdad Ceremony

The new Iraqi premier formally took over his duties in Baghdad during an official handover ceremony attended by outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Ali al-Zaidi officially assumed office on Saturday, as Iraq’s new federal prime minister and commander-in-chief of the armed forces during a formal ceremony held at the government palace in Baghdad.

Al-Zaidi was received by outgoing Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who formally handed over responsibilities during the ceremony marking the transition of power.

As part of Iraq’s official state protocol for the transfer of the federal premiership, 21 artillery rounds were fired in honor of the occasion and to welcome the new prime minister.

The ceremony came two days after Iraq’s parliament granted confidence to Al-Zaidi and approved part of his cabinet.

On Thursday, the Iraqi parliament approved the ministerial program of the new government and granted confidence to 14 ministers in Al-Zaidi’s cabinet.

Earlier, Al-Zaidi, then prime minister-designate, submitted the government’s ministerial agenda to Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi.

The formal transfer of authority now marks the official beginning of Al-Zaidi’s tenure at a time when Iraq faces mounting political, economic, and regional challenges.