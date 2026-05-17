Baghdad and Erbil Coordinate to Expand Iraq's Tourism Sector

Baghdad and Erbil are expanding cooperation on tourism development, nominating seven villages across Iraq and the Kurdistan Region for a major UNWTO program promoting sustainable rural tourism.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Federal and regional authorities are currently engaged in high-level coordination to advance Iraq's tourism industry. According to statements provided by a federal official to Kurdistan24 on Sunday, the Iraqi Tourism Board and the Kurdistan Region's Tourism Board are working jointly to develop the sector.

The collaborative approach highlights an administrative effort to establish a competitive national tourism framework while integrating both regions into international development programs.

Ali Yasin, the spokesperson for the Iraqi Tourism Board, told Kurdistan24 that the ongoing cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil serves the broader public interest.

Yasin noted that this institutional coordination is viewed as the fundamental basis for modernizing the country's tourism infrastructure.

The economic implications of this development are significant.

The initiative illustrates that tourism is increasingly recognized as a strategic sector for economic diversification in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

By combining resources and unifying their approach to international bodies, federal and regional authorities are attempting to shift the economic focus toward rural development, sustainability, and job creation.

This partnership matters because it leverages shared cultural and natural heritage to stimulate investment in areas historically dependent on localized or traditional economies.

Rural Villages Nominated for Global Initiative

The cooperative effort has already yielded specific international engagements.

According to the report, the Iraqi Tourism Board has nominated seven rural villages across the country to participate in the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) "Best Tourism Villages" competition.

This initiative seeks to identify 100 global locations that excel in sustainable rural tourism.

Yasin stated that the board prepared a comprehensive dossier to maximize the chances of securing international recognition for an Iraqi site.

The spokesperson noted that seven is the maximum number of nominations permitted for a single country.

The geographic distribution of the nominees reflects the coordinated approach: three of the selected villages, Biyara in Halabja, Hiror in Duhok, and Rawanduz in Erbil, are located in the Kurdistan Region.

The remaining four are situated in the provinces of Mosul, Karbala, Dhi Qar, and Wasit.

According to the tourism spokesperson, the primary objective of these nominations is to introduce the diverse culture and heritage of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to an international audience.

The initiative specifically prioritizes the promotion of ecological and green tourism.

Focus on Sustainability and Infrastructure

The development strategy outlined by the Iraqi Tourism Board places a heavy emphasis on sustainability.

Yasin explained that the board's concept of sustainability involves integrating modern technology and contemporary services into archaeological and heritage environments.

However, the spokesperson emphasized that these upgrades must be implemented without compromising the historical authenticity or cultural character of the sites.

A critical component of this strategy involves local economic integration.

According to the report, Yasin identified community participation as a fundamental criterion for both the UNWTO competition and long-term sector growth.

The spokesperson stated that sustainable tourism requires the active involvement of village residents, whether through the production of local souvenirs or by working as tour guides.

The official noted that tourism initiatives failing to engage the local community are unlikely to achieve long-term success.

Regional Cooperation Efforts

While winning the UNWTO title is a stated goal, the broader objective is to elevate domestic tourism standards.

Yasin indicated that the board aims to encourage all rural tourism destinations to adopt sustainability metrics and improve the quality of their services.

According to the report, securing a position on the UNWTO list would transform a winning village into a global focal point, granting it significant exposure across the organization's platforms in 160 countries.

To facilitate this, the spokesperson confirmed that the Iraqi Tourism Board is prepared to provide technical, logistical, and expert support to the nominated locations.

The ongoing cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil on rural tourism initiatives reflects broader administrative efforts to strengthen economic diversification, sustainability, and institutional coordination across the country's development sectors.