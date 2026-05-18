Iraq Issues Urgent Warning Over Severe Dust Storm Sweeping from Anbar

In a statement, the organization urged residents, particularly in Anbar province, to take precautionary measures as strong winds and dense dust clouds continue to intensify across the region.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Iraqi Meteorological Organization and Seismology on Monday issued an urgent warning over a powerful dust storm originating in western Iraq’s Anbar province, cautioning that the storm is expected to spread toward Baghdad and several central and southern provinces in the coming hours.

In a statement, the organization urged residents, particularly in Anbar province, to take precautionary measures as strong winds and dense dust clouds continue to intensify across the region.

According to the organization, wind speeds in large parts of Anbar are expected to range between 80 and 90 kilometers per hour, significantly reducing visibility and creating hazardous conditions for motorists and outdoor activities.

The meteorological organization warned that visibility levels could decline sharply and suddenly as the storm advances toward the capital and other provinces in central and southern Iraq.

It further explained that although wind speeds are expected to decrease somewhat in central and southern cities due to low atmospheric pressure, the impact of the dust storm will continue, with large amounts of dust remaining suspended in the air.

The organization added that wind activity is expected to weaken gradually during the evening and nighttime hours, but lingering dust particles are likely to persist in the atmosphere even after the storm subsides.

Iraq frequently experiences seasonal dust storms, particularly during the spring and summer months, driven by drought, desertification, and declining rainfall. In recent years, climate change and water shortages have intensified the frequency and severity of such storms, often disrupting transportation, reducing air quality, and causing respiratory problems for thousands of residents.

Authorities typically advise citizens to remain indoors when possible, wear protective masks, and avoid unnecessary travel during severe dust storms.