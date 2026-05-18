Italy, Vatican Reaffirm Support for Peshmerga and Stability in Kurdistan Region, Presidency Spokesperson Says

Speaking at a press conference, Shahab stated that the Kurdistan Region holds a significant position in the Middle East, describing it as a stable and peaceful area amid ongoing regional tensions.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The spokesperson for the Presidency of the Kurdistan Region, Dilshad Shahab, said on Monday that Italy will continue its support for the Peshmerga forces and efforts to maintain stability in the Kurdistan Region, while also highlighting the Vatican’s commitment to promoting religious coexistence in the region.

Speaking at a press conference, Shahab stated that the Kurdistan Region holds a significant position in the Middle East, describing it as a stable and peaceful area amid ongoing regional tensions. He added that regional countries increasingly view the Kurdistan Region as an influential and active actor in regional affairs.

Shahab referred to the recent meeting between Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani and Pope Leo XIV, noting that discussions emphasized the importance of peaceful coexistence among different religious and ethnic communities in the region.

He described the Kurdistan Region as a successful model for coexistence, adding that Pope Leo XIV underscored the importance of all communities living together peacefully without conflict. Shahab also highlighted concerns raised during the meeting regarding attacks by outlawed armed groups, which have caused damage across the region. He quoted President Nechirvan Barzani as reaffirming that the Kurdistan Region has not been part of these conflicts and that all communities will continue to be protected as integral components of society.

On relations with Italy, Shahab said Rome plays an important role, particularly in the international coalition against ISIS. He noted that Italy has provided ongoing support to the Peshmerga Forces, including training and institutional restructuring assistance.

On Sunday, Kurdistan Region President arrived in Rome for an official visit to Italy, where he is expected to hold meetings with senior officials from both the Italian government and the Vatican during his ongoing diplomatic tour.