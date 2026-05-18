Active Shooter Reported at Islamic Center of San Diego, Police Say

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said authorities were actively responding to the situation and working to secure the area.

45 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. police on Monday responded to reports of an active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego, as heavily armed officers and emergency vehicles rushed to the mosque complex in southern California.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said authorities were actively responding to the situation and working to secure the area.

“I am aware of the active shooter situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego,” Gloria wrote on X. “Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area.”

The San Diego Police Department described the situation as “active but contained,” adding that significant police resources had been deployed to the scene, though no further details were immediately released.

Television footage showed dozens of patrol vehicles gathered near the mosque complex, which is described on its official website as the largest mosque in San Diego County.

The office of Gavin Newsom said the California governor had been briefed on the incident.

“We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities,” the governor’s office said in a statement posted on X.

Mayor Gloria also urged residents to avoid the area while emergency operations continued.