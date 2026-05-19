Iran has Become an Influential Power, Mojtaba Khamenei Says

Iran’s supreme leader says the country has emerged as a decisive regional and international force

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington, Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei declared on Tuesday that Iran has risen to the level of a major and influential international power, describing the country’s resilience as the driving force behind its growing regional and global role.

Speaking in a new message issued on Tuesday, Khamenei said one of the most significant achievements attained by the Iranian people in recent years was elevating Iran’s status into what he described as a “major and influential power.”

He stated that the resistance shown by the Iranian people had enabled Tehran to emerge as a central and decisive actor in regional and international equations.

In another part of his remarks, Khamenei emphasized that increasing the population rate remains one of the most important strategic priorities inherited from what he referred to as the vision of the “martyred leader.”

According to his message, the issue is not merely aimed at compensating for past demographic mistakes, but represents a foundational pillar for building a new civilization and achieving a strategic leap on the global stage.

Khamenei argued that preserving Iran’s current standing and advancing toward greater power requires a strong human infrastructure that can only be guaranteed through population growth.

Escalating rhetoric amid regional tensions

The remarks come as Iranian officials continue to adopt a defiant tone amid ongoing tensions linked to the conflict between Iran, the United States, and Israel.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi sharply criticized US President Donald Trump’s decision to temporarily suspend military strikes, accusing Washington of disguising threats as opportunities for peace.

In a statement posted on X, Gharibabadi said the United States was applying “disguised pressure” to impose its demands on Tehran.

“For us, surrender has no meaning; we will either prevail or become martyrs,” he said, adding that Iran remained fully prepared for any military confrontation.

Iranian officials have also reiterated a series of demands in indirect negotiations reportedly conducted through Pakistan, including ending conflicts across multiple fronts, lifting sanctions, withdrawing US forces from areas surrounding Iran, and ending maritime restrictions on Iranian ports.

The latest statements follow comments by Trump indicating that military action against Iran had been delayed at the request of Gulf leaders, while warning that time for Tehran was “running out.”