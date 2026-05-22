Republicans Delay Vote on Measure Seeking to End Trump’s Iran War

The House had been expected to vote on a war powers resolution introduced by Democrats aimed at limiting Trump’s authority to continue the military campaign against Iran without congressional approval.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives struggled on Thursday to secure enough votes to block legislation that would require U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw from the war with Iran, forcing GOP leaders to delay a planned vote until June.

The House had been expected to vote on a war powers resolution introduced by Democrats aimed at limiting Trump’s authority to continue the military campaign against Iran without congressional approval. However, Republican leaders pulled back from holding the vote after concerns emerged that they lacked sufficient support to defeat the measure.

Democratic Representative Gregory Meeks, who sponsored the resolution, accused Republicans of avoiding a likely defeat.

“We had the votes without question and they knew it, and as a result they’re playing a political game,” Meeks said.

The development underscored growing divisions within Trump’s own party over the conflict, which began more than two months ago without formal authorization from Congress. Under the U.S. Constitution, Congress holds the power to declare war, though presidents have often initiated military operations without explicit approval.

Republicans in the Senate are also facing difficulties rallying enough support to dismiss a separate war powers resolution. Earlier this week, four Republican senators voted in favor of advancing the measure, while three others were absent, highlighting increasing unease within GOP ranks over the administration’s handling of the conflict.

House Republican Leader Steve Scalise said the House vote was postponed to allow absent lawmakers time to return and participate. House Speaker Mike Johnson declined to answer reporters’ questions as he left the House chamber.

Support for the war has weakened on Capitol Hill amid mounting economic concerns tied to the ongoing conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping route. Disruptions in maritime traffic have contributed to rising energy prices and increased gasoline costs across the United States.

Last week, another House war powers resolution came close to passing after three Republican lawmakers joined Democrats in support of the measure, resulting in a tied vote.

The war powers push reflects growing bipartisan frustration in Congress over the prolonged conflict and renewed debate over presidential authority to engage in military action without legislative approval.