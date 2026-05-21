Iraqi PM Al-Zaidi Reaffirms Rejection of Attacks on Saudi Arabia, UAE; Launches Joint Investigation

In a statement posted on X, Al-Zaidi described the incidents as a “criminal act” and said the Iraqi government had ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attacks.

47 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi on Thursday renewed Baghdad’s condemnation of recent attacks targeting Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, stressing that Iraqi territory and airspace must not be used to launch attacks against neighboring countries.

In a statement posted on X, Al-Zaidi described the incidents as a “criminal act” and said the Iraqi government had ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attacks.

“We renew our condemnation and denunciation of the criminal act that targeted the brotherly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates,” Al-Zaidi wrote.

The Prime Minister confirmed that a high-level investigative committee had been formed during the first meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security to examine the incidents and coordinate with authorities in both countries.

Al-Zaidi said Iraq would pursue a “joint investigation” with Saudi Arabia and the UAE to review all available evidence, including indications that Iraqi territory may have been used in the attacks.

“We affirm the importance of conducting a joint investigation with our brothers in both countries, with the aim of reviewing all available evidence and what indicates the use of Iraqi territory in both attacks,” he stated, adding that Baghdad would take “all necessary security and legal measures” against those found responsible.

The remarks came one day after Al-Zaidi chaired the first meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security amid heightened regional tensions. During the meeting, Iraqi officials reviewed the country’s security situation and discussed measures to strengthen coordination among security agencies.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Media Office, the Council strongly condemned the attacks and reiterated Iraq’s rejection of the use of its territory or airspace to threaten neighboring states.

Al-Zaidi also reaffirmed that weapons must remain exclusively under state control and warned that the government “will not tolerate any individual or group seeking to threaten Iraq’s security or that of its brotherly neighbors and regional partners.”

The meeting further emphasized Iraq’s commitment to preserving regional stability, protecting diplomatic missions and foreign companies operating in the country, and strengthening cooperation with regional and international partners.

“We express our rejection of the use of Iraqi territory or airspace as a launching ground for attacks against brotherly and friendly states, and reaffirm Iraq’s role as a meeting point for shared interests,” Al-Zaidi said in his statement.