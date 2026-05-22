U.S. Treasury Sanctions Hezbollah-Aligned Lebanese Officials

The U.S. Treasury sanctioned nine Lebanese officials, lawmakers and security figures accused of shielding Hezbollah's influence and obstructing disarmament efforts, escalating Washington's pressure campaign as concerns over Iran-backed networks and Lebanon's fragile institutions deepen.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United States Department of the Treasury has announced a new round of financial sanctions targeting nine individuals in Lebanon, including prominent parliamentarians, intelligence officers, and diplomatic figures. According to a statement released by the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Thursday, the individuals were designated for allegedly obstructing regional peace efforts and impeding the disarmament of the Iran-backed political and militant organization Hezbollah.

The sanctions represent a significant escalation in Washington's financial pressure campaign within Lebanon.

The U.S. Treasury announcement stated that the designated individuals are embedded across Lebanon's political, military, and security sectors, where they reportedly leverage their positions to preserve Hezbollah's influence over key state institutions.

The designations highlight mounting U.S. frustration with the structural integration of armed non-state actors into the Lebanese governance apparatus and underscore broader diplomatic efforts to curtail Iranian influence in the eastern Mediterranean.

The role of Hizballah within Lebanon remains a central and highly contested issue in U.S. foreign policy and Middle Eastern geopolitics.

Disarmament debates are a recurring flashpoint in Lebanese politics, reflecting a deeply fragmented institutional landscape where the central government often struggles to assert monopoly control over security and defense policy.

According to U.S. sanctions authorities, Hezbollah's continued militant activity and coercive influence severely undermine the Lebanese state's sovereign authority.

The targeted use of counterterrorism sanctions illustrates how Washington attempts to disrupt financial and political networks that it believes exacerbate regional instability and threaten ongoing ceasefire or peace initiatives.

Treasury Announcement and Legal Framework

The latest designations were executed under Executive Order 13224, as amended, which targets terrorist organizations and their financial facilitators.

The United States designated Hezbollah as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in 1997 and as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) in 2001.

In the sanctions announcement, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent articulated the administration's rationale for targeting state-embedded officials.

"Hezbollah is a terrorist organization and must be fully disarmed," Bessent said.

He added that the Treasury will continue to take action against officials who have "infiltrated the Lebanese government" and are allegedly enabling the group's campaigns while obstructing pathways to lasting peace.

The OFAC designation process involves freezing all property and interests in property of the targeted individuals that fall within U.S. jurisdiction.

It generally prohibits transactions by U.S. persons involving the designated parties and can expose foreign financial institutions to secondary sanctions, making the designations a powerful tool for isolating individuals from the global financial system.

Political Figures and Institutional Influence

A significant portion of the Treasury action focused on political figures formally integrated into the Lebanese parliament.

According to the U.S. Treasury, Hezbollah relies on a network of political representatives to advance its interests and push back against calls for the group's disarmament.

Among those designated is Mohamed Abdel-Mottaleb Fanich, who reportedly leads Hezbollah's executive council.

The Treasury stated that Fanich is responsible for reorganizing the group's administrative structure to maintain its armed presence in Lebanon.

Fanich is a veteran politician, having been elected to parliament in 1992 and previously holding ministerial portfolios, including Minister of Youth and Sports.

The Treasury also designated Hassan Nizammeddine Fadlallah, a member of parliament since 2005, who the U.S. claims helped found Al Nour Radio and directed Al Manar TV, both of which are under U.S. sanctions.

Additionally, Ibrahim al-Moussawi, head of Hezbollah's Media Committee and a parliamentary representative, and Hussein Al-Hajj Hassan, a parliamentarian since 1996 and vocal opponent of disarmament, were sanctioned for acting on behalf of the group.

Security and Intelligence Dimensions

The sanctions extended beyond political representatives to include individuals within Lebanon's formal security structures and allied political movements.

According to the OFAC statement, the Treasury designated Ahmad Asaad Baalbaki and Ali Ahmad Safawi, identifying them as security officials of the Amal Movement, a prominent Lebanese political party and long-standing partner of Hezbollah.

The sanctions announcement alleged that Baalbaki, as the Amal Security Director, coordinated public displays of force alongside Hezbollah to intimidate political opponents.

The U.S. Treasury claimed that Safawi, acting as an Amal militia commander in southern Lebanon, coordinated joint military operations against Israel under Hezbollah's direction.

Crucially, the U.S. Treasury targeted serving members of Lebanon's state security apparatus.

The announcement named Brigadier General Khattar Nasser Eldin, Chief of the National Security Department within the General Directorate for General Security (DGS), and Colonel Samir Hamadi, head of the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) Intelligence Directorate's Dahiyah Branch.

According to U.S. sanctions authorities, both officers shared important intelligence with Hezbollah during the regional conflicts of the past year.

These specific designations are highly sensitive, as the LAF and DGS are primary recipients of international security assistance, and allegations of intelligence-sharing with a U.S.-designated terrorist organization pose significant diplomatic complications.

Iranian and Regional Context

The sanctions also touched directly upon the diplomatic friction between Lebanon and Iran.

OFAC designated Mohammad Reza Sheibani, Iran's Ambassador-designate to Lebanon.

According to the Treasury, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry recently declared Sheibani persona non grata, withdrawing approval for his candidacy and ordering him to leave Beirut.

The Treasury announcement noted that the expulsion was driven by alleged violations of diplomatic norms and the practices utilized by the ambassador in communications.

The designation reflects the broader regional tension surrounding Iranian support for Hezbollah's military operations, specifically via the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

These actions occur against a backdrop of severe cross-border tensions and ongoing geopolitical instability in the Levant.

The U.S. has increasingly utilized financial statecraft to press for the stabilization of Lebanon's southern border and to curtail Iranian logistical support for allied militant groups in the region.

Sanctions Implications and Financial Enforcement

The enforcement mechanisms detailed by OFAC are designed to create sweeping financial isolation.

According to the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control, any entities owned 50 percent or more by the designated individuals are also blocked.

The restrictions place severe compliance burdens on banks operating in Lebanon, a country already grappling with a deep financial crisis.

Furthermore, OFAC warned that foreign financial institutions risk secondary sanctions if they knowingly conduct or facilitate significant transactions on behalf of the designated individuals.

By threatening correspondent banking access to the U.S. financial system, OFAC effectively forces international and regional banks to sever ties with the sanctioned figures.

Lebanon's Political and Institutional Challenges

The Treasury's actions highlight the profound institutional fragmentation within Lebanon.

The country's governance model has long struggled to balance formal state authority with the significant military and political power wielded by armed factions like Hezbollah.

The designation of parliamentarians and active-duty security officers underscores the deep integration of these networks into the state apparatus.

This structural reality creates a delicate situation for the Lebanese government, which must navigate intense international scrutiny and sanctions enforcement while managing a highly polarized domestic political environment.

The widening use of financial sanctions as a geopolitical tool highlights ongoing U.S. efforts to pressure Hezbollah-aligned networks and influence the delicate internal political balance in Lebanon amid broader regional instability.