PM Barzani Praises Kurdish MMA Fighter Namo Fazil After U.S. Victory

“A pleasure to see Kurdish MMA star Namo Fazil in Erbil today. You made us all proud and we will continue supporting and rooting for you,” the prime minister wrote.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday praised Kurdish mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Namo Fazil following his recent victory in the United States.

In a post on social media platform X, Barzani said he was pleased to meet Fazil in Erbil and commended the fighter for making Kurdistan proud.

“A pleasure to see Kurdish MMA star Namo Fazil in Erbil today. You made us all proud and we will continue supporting and rooting for you,” the prime minister wrote.

Fazil, 29, competes professionally in the welterweight division and secured a major victory on Saturday after defeating American fighter Jake Babian via second-round submission with a D'Arce/Anaconda choke at 0:58 of Round 2.

The bout served as the preliminary main event of the MVP MMA 1 card at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles. The event was headlined by a matchup between Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano.

In an exclusive interview broadcast by Kurdistan24 on Sunday, Fazil reflected on his career, identity, and the importance of representing Kurdistan on the international stage following his latest victory.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 presenter Iman Derbaz after the fight, Fazil said his motivation extends beyond personal achievement, emphasizing his commitment to raising the global visibility of Kurdish identity through professional sports.

The Kurdish fighter’s display of the Kurdistan flag inside the arena highlighted what he described as a central aspect of his journey — using major international MMA platforms to showcase Kurdish culture and pride to a global audience.

Fazil’s recent performance has also drawn growing international attention to the rising presence of Kurdish fighters in global combat sports. During the interview, he spoke about the challenges, resilience, and determination that have shaped his path as he aims to reach the highest levels of MMA competition, including the Ultimate Fighting Championship.