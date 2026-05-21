PM Barzani, Iraqi PM Adviser Discuss Erbil-Baghdad Coordination Ahead of Baghdad Visit

Both sides stressed the importance of strengthening coordination and cooperation between the KRG and the Federal Government in order to constitutionally resolve outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday received Bakr al-Samarrai, special adviser to Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

During the meeting, both sides stressed the importance of strengthening coordination and cooperation between the KRG and the Federal Government in order to constitutionally resolve outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad.

The discussions also focused on preparations for Prime Minister Barzani’s upcoming visit to Baghdad, amid ongoing efforts to enhance dialogue and cooperation between the two governments.

Al-Zaidi, an Iraqi businessman and politician, currently serves as Prime Minister of Iraq after being appointed as a compromise candidate by the Coordination Framework to help break months of political deadlock. He was officially sworn into office on May 14. At 40 years old, al-Zaidi is the youngest recorded prime minister in modern Iraqi history.