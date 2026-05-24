Prime Minister Masrour Barzani Meets Siyada Alliance Leader Khamis al-Khanjar in Baghdad

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met Siyada Alliance leader Khamis al-Khanjar in Baghdad on Sunday as part of Prime Minister Barzani's two-day official visit to the Iraqi capital.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Khamis al-Khanjar, leader of the Siyada (Sovereignty) Alliance, in Baghdad on Sunday to discuss the latest political developments and the resolution of outstanding issues between Erbil and the federal government.

The meeting, held at al-Khanjar's residence, takes place on the second day of the Prime Minister's official visit to the Iraqi capital.

According to reports from the delegation, the discussion centers on strengthening political coordination and ensuring the protection of the Kurdistan Region's constitutional rights within the Iraqi political process.

Prime Minister Barzani arrived in Baghdad on Saturday for a high-level diplomatic mission aimed at settling long-standing disputes regarding the federal budget, public sector salaries, and oil revenue management.

The engagement with the Siyada Alliance follows a series of meetings on Saturday with federal Prime Minister Ali Zaidi, Parliament Speaker Haibat al-Halbousi, and several other Shiite and Sunni political leaders.

The visit is viewed as a strategic effort to foster a national consensus on the implementation of the constitution and to support the stability of the federal cabinet.

Political observers note that coordination with major blocs like Siyada is foundational to resolving administrative and financial friction between the regional and federal administrations.

Prime Minister Barzani is scheduled to hold further meetings with additional Iraqi political and judicial figures before concluding his two-day visit.

The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region published a message on the social network "X" regarding the meetings and encounters of Saturday, stating, "On Saturday in Baghdad, we emphasized that a permanent solution is built only on the basis of dialogue, genuine partnership, and respect for the constitution."

The primary goal of this extensive diplomatic engagement was to announce the Kurdistan Region's official support for the success of Iraq's new cabinet for the purpose of serving citizens equally, while simultaneously ensuring a national consensus for a radical solution to the outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad, in which all parties agreed on the necessity of respecting the Region's federal entity, enacting national laws, and returning to the constitution to overcome obstacles.