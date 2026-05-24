Iraqi NSA Voices Strong Support for Kurdistan Region in Meeting with Prime Minister Barzani

Iraq's National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji praises Kurdistan's role in post-2003 federal system as Baghdad–Erbil talks emphasize constitutional cooperation and security coordination.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq's National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji expressed significant support for the Kurdistan Region during a meeting with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in Baghdad on Sunday, stating that the federal government takes pride in the Region's historical role in shaping the country's current political system.

The high-level encounter, occurring on the second day of Prime Minister Barzani's official visit to the Iraqi capital, underscores a concerted effort to enhance security coordination and political trust between Erbil and Baghdad.

At a time when Iraq is navigating the formation and stabilization of a new federal administration, such symbolic gestures of recognition are viewed as essential for maintaining national stability and resolving protracted constitutional disputes.

During the discussions, al-Araji emphasized the strategic importance of the Prime Minister's visit, noting the long history of struggle and sacrifice associated with the Kurdistan Region.

He remarked that the Kurdish people and their leadership have played a fundamental and prominent role in establishing the post-2003 political architecture of Iraq.

Al-Araji's comments are seen as a notable acknowledgment of Erbil's status as a foundational partner in the federal process.

In response, Prime Minister Barzani expressed his gratitude to the National Security Advisor for his contributions to the protection of Iraq's security and stability.

Prime Minister Barzani specifically lauded al-Araji for his consistent support regarding the legitimate and constitutional rights of the people of the Kurdistan Region, highlighting the necessity of federal officials who recognize and uphold the legal status of the regional entity.

Both officials reached a consensus on the need to provide full support to the incoming federal cabinet.

They emphasized that the new government must prioritize service delivery to all Iraqi components without discrimination, a principle often cited as a prerequisite for national reconciliation and institutional success.

Furthermore, the two sides reiterated that resolving outstanding disagreements between the regional and federal governments must be conducted through a framework of respect for the Iraqi Constitution, the federal system, and the recognized legal entity of the Kurdistan Region.

The meeting reflects an ongoing shift toward institutionalizing dialogue between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Baghdad's security and political apparatus.

By grounding their discussions in constitutional respect and shared national security goals, Prime Minister Barzani and al-Araji aimed to consolidate a framework that prevents future political friction while addressing the immediate challenges of governance in a diverse and federalized Iraq.

This engagement is viewed as a critical step in strengthening the bond between the two capitals at a sensitive stage in the country's political transition.