Prime Minister Barzani Meets With Head of Reconstruction and Development Coalition

Prime Minister Barzani met Mohammed Shia al-Sudani in Baghdad to discuss Iraq's political situation, regional developments, emphasizing stronger coordination between political parties and the Kurdistan Region to reinforce stability and resolve disputes constitutionally within the federal framework.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the Head of the Reconstruction and Development Coalition and former Prime Minister of Iraq, in Baghdad on Sunday to discuss a comprehensive resolution to outstanding disputes between the regional and federal governments. The high-level talks focused on establishing a sustainable political and economic framework grounded in the Iraqi Constitution to ensure long-term stability across the country.

The encounter, which took place during the second day of the KRG Prime Minister's official visit to the Iraqi capital, addressed the broader political landscape in both Iraq and the surrounding region.

Both leaders underscored the necessity of enhancing coordination between various Iraqi political blocs and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). The central objective of this diplomatic outreach is to consolidate a national political environment that respects the federal system and protects the recognized constitutional status of the Kurdistan Region as a legal entity.

In a statement delivered to Kurdistan24 on Sunday, al-Sudani elaborated on the nature of bilateral relations, noting that many of the files currently under negotiation between Erbil and Baghdad are fundamentally interconnected.

He confirmed that the sessions with Prime Minister Barzani were designed to untangle these complexities through direct and transparent dialogue.

According to al-Sudani, the primary motivation for these institutional discussions is to reach executive and legislative outcomes that directly benefit Iraqi citizens and ensure a high level of public satisfaction with the governance process.

Al-Sudani further informed Kurdistan24 that the discussions prioritized current economic challenges and regional developments that impact Iraq's fiscal health and security posture.

The leaders reviewed the ongoing administrative and financial coordination required to manage the country's resources effectively while addressing the specific needs of the Kurdistan Region within the federal budget framework.

The emphasis remained on institutional cooperation as a prerequisite for navigating the volatile regional environment and fostering domestic growth through shared economic initiatives.

Following the meeting, the office of the Reconstruction and Development Coalition released a read of the meeting with Kurdistan Region Prime minister Masrour Barzani.

"The Head of the Construction and Development Alliance, Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, discussed today, Sunday, with the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region Masrour Barzani, and his accompanying delegation, the overall relations between Baghdad and Erbil," the statement read.

According to the readout, both sides explored ways to "strengthen joint understandings in accordance with the Constitution and in a manner that supports political and institutional stability, in addition to discussing the economic file in light of current regional developments."

During the meeting, the Iraqi colaition statement detailed that al-Sudani emphasized that "constructive dialogue represents the optimal path to reaching common understandings" and that "enhancing legislative coordination within the Council of Representatives" aims to enact laws that support the government's work, "serve citizens in all parts of the country, and solidify state authority as well as political and social stability."

Al-Sudani's colation statement pointed out that the "previous government, in cooperation with the Regional Government, completed important files despite some being inherited from previous administrations and regardless of internal and external challenges and circumstances."

He stressed the necessity of transitioning from the stage of "addressing outstanding files" to the stage of "investing in shared opportunities, which he described as larger and broader than existing differences."

Al-Sudani further stressed that the Reconstruction and Development Coalition, through the Coordination Framework, is "committed to national constants and respecting the components of the Iraqi people as stipulated by the Constitution. He noted that most of the files raised are solvable and that administrative problems should not be reflected in political relations."

The meeting with the Head of the Reconstruction and Development Coalition forms a critical part of a series of intensive diplomatic engagements by Prime Minister Barzani intended to secure a national consensus on the full implementation of the constitution.

Throughout these sessions, the Kurdish leadership has stressed that a fundamental solution to the issues of oil exports, budgetary allocations, and administrative jurisdiction is essential for the stability and success of the federal cabinet. Both parties agreed that the negotiating table remains the primary venue for resolving crises, regardless of their scale or duration.

The conclusion of the meeting reflects a shared commitment to maintaining open and consistent channels of communication between the regional and federal leaderships.

Both sides reiterated that the Iraqi Constitution provides the only viable roadmap for resolving institutional friction and protecting the rights of all Iraqi components and citizens without discrimination.

As the dialogue continues in Baghdad, the focus of both administrations remains on transforming these high-level political understandings into a practical administrative reality.

Such coordination is increasingly viewed as a necessary step toward securing long-term economic and political stability for both the Kurdistan Region and federal Iraq, ensuring that the country can move forward with a unified strategy for national development and regional cooperation.