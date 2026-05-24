Prime Minister Barzani Meets State of Law's Head al-Maliki in Baghdad

The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani characterized the talks as an effort to "jointly lead Iraq toward a bright horizon" and expressed appreciation for al-Maliki's role in the country's political process.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Nouri al-Maliki, leader of the State of Law Coalition, in Baghdad on Sunday to discuss federal-regional relations and the stabilization of Iraq's security environment.

The high-level encounter, occurring on the second day of the Prime Minister's diplomatic mission to the capital, focused on coordinating responses to current regional developments.

According to a press remark following the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani and al-Maliki held extensive discussions on the relationship between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region.

Prime Minister Barzani stated that both sides reached an agreement that efforts aimed at destabilizing national security or violating the law must be rectified.

The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister characterized the talks as an effort to "jointly lead Iraq toward a bright horizon" and expressed appreciation for al-Maliki's role in the country's political process.

Prime Minister Barzani noted that their views on the primary issues facing Iraq were "very close," emphasizing the importance of institutional cooperation to overcome existing obstacles.

According to a statement issued by the Kurdistan Region's Media and Information department regarding the meeting between Prime Minister Barzani and State of Law Coaltion's head al-Maliki, both sides shared a "consensus on working together to confront challenges and to protect, advance, and correct the course of the political process, based on respect for the principles of partnership, balance, and national consensus, as well as the protection of the rights of all components."

For his part, Nouri al-Maliki said,"We extend a warm welcome to the honorable brother Masrour Barzani and his esteemed accompanying delegation to Baghdad. Just as the historical relationship that unites us is founded on a history of struggle and good ties, our meeting was friendly and positive based on this foundation."

Maliki also noted that during their meeting, they "discussed several key issues important to the democratic and national course, particularly the setbacks within the democratic sphere regarding matters that recently emerged during the elections and the voting on candidates for the blessed government."

Maliki reiterated, "Our views and observations were aligned, and we believe there is a necessity to correct the course through which the democratic process passed and the challenges it encountered. Our positions are always aligned and characterized by mutual understanding."

The meeting follows a series of consultations Prime Minister Barzani held with Iraqi executive, legislative, and judicial leaders since his arrival on Saturday.

These sessions are aimed at resolving outstanding constitutional disputes and fostering a national consensus on governance.

The leaders committed to maintaining ongoing contact to address administrative and security challenges facing both the Kurdistan Region and federal Iraq.

This coordination is expected to influence future executive and legislative interactions between the two governments.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to conclude his visit to the capital later today.

This article was updated on Sunday, May 24, 2026 at 02:25pm.