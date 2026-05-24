PM Barzani, Qais al-Khazali Discuss Iraq’s Political Process and Erbil-Baghdad Issues

According to a statement from the KRG, the meeting focused on the overall situation in Iraq and the progress of the country’s political process, in addition to the latest developments across the region.

15 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Sunday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani continued his meetings on the second day of his visit to Baghdad, where he met with Qais al-Khazali, secretary-general of the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), the meeting focused on the overall situation in Iraq and the progress of the country’s political process, in addition to the latest developments across the region.

Both sides also emphasized the importance of the support of the federal government in resolving outstanding issues between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad, improving public services, and advancing Iraq’s economic development.

Following the meeting, the two sides held a joint press conference. Prime Minister Barzani said, “During our meeting with Qais al-Khazali, we discussed issues between Erbil and Baghdad, as well as the completion of Ali al-Zaidi’s cabinet.”

The Prime Minister also stressed the importance of forming the new cabinet of the KRG as soon as possible, stating that the process depends on the willingness of the political parties that won votes in the elections to respect the will of the people in forming the government.

Responding to a journalist’s question regarding weapons that the U.S. President claimed were sent to the Kurds, Barzani said, “This question should be directed to the U.S. government, because if America has provided weapons, it knows to whom they were delivered. On behalf of the KRG, we are unaware of this, and the party to whom America delivered them should make it clear.”