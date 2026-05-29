Erbil Pushes for Belgian Investment, Seeking Economic Ties and Security Backing in Europe

A senior Kurdistan Regional Government delegation visited the Belgian Parliament to urge European investment and seek constitutional support. Amid regional instability and ongoing security threats, Erbil aims to solidify its position as a secure hub for international business and diplomacy.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a concerted effort to deepen economic ties and secure crucial geopolitical backing, a senior Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation met with the Belgian Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee this week.

The diplomatic outreach underscored Erbil's dual objectives: attracting European investment to bolster its domestic economy and seeking international solidarity amid escalating Middle Eastern volatility.

Dr. Delavar Ajgeiy, the KRG Representative to the European Union, led the discussions in Brussels, emphasizing that the Kurdistan Region remains a vital anchor for regional stability.

During the extensive sessions, the Kurdish envoy urged Belgian enterprises to explore emerging commercial opportunities across a variety of sectors within the Region, presenting Erbil as a reliable and secure environment for international business.

An Anchor for Investment

The push for foreign capital forms a central pillar of the Kurdistan Region's strategy for long-term economic resilience.

By inviting Belgian companies to participate in local markets, Erbil hopes to diversify its economy and strengthen institutional partnerships with Europe.

Dr. Ajgeiy highlighted the Region's enduring reputation as a sanctuary for peaceful coexistence and commercial viability, despite the broader instability fracturing neighboring territories.

However, the delegation made clear that economic development is inextricably linked to constitutional and physical security.

The KRG representatives provided the Belgian committee with a sobering assessment of the active threats confronting the Region, seamlessly bridging their economic pitch with urgent geopolitical realities.

Security Threats and Constitutional Challenges

A primary focus of the dialogue was the persistent danger posed by missile and drone strikes targeting Kurdish territory.

Dr. Ajgeiy noted that these hostile actions have continued despite a declared regional ceasefire, significantly disrupting civilian life and testing the area's defense infrastructure.

In response to these pressures, the KRG delegation formally requested enhanced political and constitutional support from both Belgium and the broader European Union.

The envoy called on the international community to assist the Kurdistan Region in safeguarding its recognized constitutional rights within the Iraqi federal framework, navigating the precarious balance between maintaining domestic security and projecting outward diplomatic strength.

Solidarity from Brussels

The diplomatic appeal resonated with European lawmakers.

The chair and members of the Belgian Foreign Affairs Committee commended the Kurdistan Region for its moderating and influential role in the Middle East, expressing firm solidarity with the Kurdish population.

In a promising step for parliamentary diplomacy, Belgian lawmakers pledged to incorporate the KRG's observations and formal requests into their upcoming legislative agenda.

Both sides reaffirmed the strategic necessity of maintaining robust, continuous channels of communication between Erbil and Brussels, ensuring that European engagement with the Kurdistan Region endures even as geopolitical tensions ripple across the wider Middle East.