State of Law Holds Firm on Interior Nominee Amid Iraqi Cabinet Tensions, Announces New Alliance

In an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24, coalition spokesperson Aqeel al-Fatlawi confirmed Lieutenant General Qasim Atta remains the official candidate and revealed a new cross-bloc oversight front.

33 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Amid persistent political gridlock over the formation of Iraq's next cabinet, the powerful State of Law Coalition has exclusively confirmed to Kurdistan24 that it will not replace its nominee for the critical post of Minister of Interior.

Speaking directly to Kurdistan24, coalition spokesperson Aqeel al-Fatlawi unequivocally affirmed that Lieutenant General Qasim Atta remains the bloc's official candidate, despite the contentious parliamentary disputes that recently derailed his confirmation.

The resolute declaration underscores the coalition's determination to secure the high-stakes security portfolio during a deeply fragmented government formation process.

Addressing swirling rumors of factional disputes within the coalition, al-Fatlawi categorically rejected claims of a division between the prominent Bashair and Dawa blocs. He emphasized that the alliance remains thoroughly unified under its established hierarchy.

"There is no split," al-Fatlawi stated, cementing the authority of the coalition's leadership.

He made it clear that former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki retains his position as the ultimate decision-maker, with his political directives being strictly implemented across the coalition's ranks.

The struggle over the Interior Ministry remains one of the most volatile hurdles in finalizing the new administration. Defending the coalition's unwavering position, al-Fatlawi insisted that there are no legal impediments preventing Atta's re-nomination to the assembly.

According to the spokesperson, the selection was a coordinated decision involving Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi. The coalition reportedly submitted a shortlist of approximately nine candidates, from which the Prime Minister personally selected Atta.

However, al-Fatlawi directed harsh criticism toward the Speaker of Parliament for obstructing the candidate's advancement.

The tension allegedly culminated in a sharp verbal exchange during the parliamentary session, where Prime Minister al-Zaidi criticized the Speaker's handling of the vote, prompting the Speaker to reportedly retort, "This is none of your business."

Furthermore, al-Fatlawi noted that the coalition has filed a formal complaint condemning the legislative voting and counting procedures.

These procedural grievances stem directly from the turbulent parliamentary session held on May 14, 2026. Initially convened with 270 lawmakers to approve the new government program, the assembly successfully confirmed 14 ministers.

However, the proceedings rapidly unraveled into chaos. Deep-seated factional divisions over the remaining cabinet seats triggered intense disputes and physical altercations between Shiite and Sunni representatives.

The turmoil specifically erupted over the unallocated ministries, including the Shiite-designated Ministry of Interior and the Sunni-allocated Ministries of Planning and Higher Education, ultimately forcing an abrupt suspension of the session before the cabinet could be fully seated.

In response to this legislative dysfunction, al-Fatlawi revealed a significant realignment within the parliament. He announced the formation of the "Path Correction Front" (Jibhat Tasheeh al-Masar), a new political understanding forged between the State of Law Coalition, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), and several Sunni factions.

This emerging cross-bloc alliance is designed to act as a formidable monitoring body.

Its primary mission, al-Fatlawi explained, will be to rigorously oversee government performance, evaluate executive actions, and scrutinize legislation passed by the parliament, aiming to instill greater accountability within Iraq's governing institutions.

The steadfastness of the State of Law Coalition and the creation of this new oversight front highlight the fragile, highly competitive dynamics defining Iraq's current political landscape. As competing blocs vie for control over the remaining sovereign ministries, the cabinet formation process remains suspended in a delicate balance of power.

Ultimately, the coalition's firm stance on its Interior nominee and its proactive alliance-building signal a readiness to forcefully assert its influence. For Iraq, resolving these deeply entrenched disputes will be essential not only for completing the cabinet but for ensuring the long-term stability and functionality of its parliamentary governance.