Kurdistan's Environmental Film Festival Comes to Soran, Blending Cinema with Nature

Under the theme "Humanity is Part of Nature," the festival aims to showcase Kurdistan's natural beauty and build environmental awareness through the art of film

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ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - In the mountains of Soran, where valleys stretch green across the Kurdistan Region's most dramatic landscapes, cinema is preparing to meet nature. The Kurdistan Environmental Film Festival is set to be held in Soran in September 2026, under the theme "Humanity is Part of Nature," bringing together local and international filmmakers in an open-air celebration of environmental storytelling.

Speaking exclusively to Kurdistan 24 on Sunday, Pushtewan Abdullah, president of the festival, outlined the vision behind the initiative and the two fictional characters at its heart. "The Kurdistan Environmental Film Festival creates a girl and a boy named Varin and Farhad," he said. "These two characters, through videos, stories, and artistic messages, discuss the importance of protecting the environment, preserving nature, monitoring natural resources, and the shared responsibility of individuals within society. Weekly special productions and videos will also be released throughout the festival's activities so that the message reaches the largest possible number of people simply and effectively."

Beyond Environmental Messaging

Abdullah was clear that the festival's ambitions extend well beyond raising awareness about ecological challenges. "The goal of this project is not only to discuss environmental problems, but is an effort to present a bright image of Kurdistan and its natural beauty," he said. "The festival also carries an explicit message that the Kurdish people, despite the changes and difficulties that have occurred in the region, can continue to live, innovate, and develop."

He also spoke to the unique power of cinema as a vehicle for that message. "We want to introduce another face of Kurdistan, a face full of life, nature, beauty, and coexistence," Abdullah said. "Cinema can be the most powerful tool for conveying that message to the world and showing that Kurdistan is not just the name of a geographical area, but a place full of culture, creativity, and love for the environment."

Filmmakers and Environmental Awareness

The festival has already succeeded in attracting a network of domestic and international filmmakers, with Abdullah noting that the initiative has helped elevate the profile of environmental issues within the regional film industry. "The festival has been able to bring together several local and international filmmakers and give greater importance to environmental topics," he said. "It has also helped ensure that films and artistic works are used as tools for raising awareness in addressing environmental problems and building a sense of responsibility among citizens."

Why Soran

The choice of Soran as the festival's host city is deliberate and carries its own narrative weight. Abdullah described the city as one of the most suitable locations in the Kurdistan Region for this kind of event, pointing to its towering mountains, green valleys, plains, and well-known natural sites. "Holding this activity in the heart of the region's nature creates a greater impact on the festival's message and establishes a direct connection between art and the environment," he said.

Soran's natural setting transforms the festival from a conventional cultural event into an immersive experience, one where the subject matter of the films being screened is visible in every direction beyond the screen.