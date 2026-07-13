KRG Launches Region's Largest Art Gallery Project in Erbil to Promote Kurdish Culture Globally

Aryan Salahaddin, the KRG's Deputy Minister of Culture and Youth, told Kurdistan24 on Monday that the gallery is being built to strengthen cooperation between local and international artists, particularly in the field of visual arts.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has begun construction of what officials describe as the largest art gallery in the region, a landmark cultural project in Erbil aimed at showcasing Kurdish culture to the world and fostering greater international artistic exchange.

Aryan Salahaddin, the KRG's Deputy Minister of Culture and Youth, told Kurdistan24 on Monday that the gallery is being built to strengthen cooperation between local and international artists, particularly in the field of visual arts.

According to Salahaddin, the gallery will display works by internationally acclaimed artists alongside Kurdish creations, providing local artists with greater opportunities to present their work to a global audience.

"Our artists regularly participate in exhibitions abroad, but foreign and Western artists have visited the Kurdistan Region far less frequently," he said. "Once this project is completed, it will create a unique opportunity for both sides to become better acquainted and strengthen cultural exchange."

Salahaddin added that diplomatic missions and foreign consulates in the Kurdistan Region have repeatedly stressed the need for such a venue, saying it would help introduce Kurdish culture to wider international audiences while deepening cultural ties with other countries.

The gallery is being constructed in Sami Abdulrahman Park, adjacent to the Zaytun Library, a location Salahaddin said would maximize its cultural impact and help position Erbil as a regional center for artists and creative talent.

Alongside the gallery, the KRG is also planning to build a modern museum in the same park. The museum will document the major crimes committed against the Kurdish people and preserve the memory of the victims for future generations, according to the deputy minister.

Officials say the two projects are expected to reshape Sami Abdulrahman Park into one of the Kurdistan Region's most prominent cultural destinations, giving Erbil a renewed cultural and urban identity.

The KRG has increasingly invested in cultural and tourism infrastructure as part of its broader strategy to diversify the economy and strengthen the Kurdistan Region's international profile. Recent initiatives have included the opening of new cultural venues, support for heritage preservation, and efforts to expand tourism and creative industries, with Erbil serving as the centerpiece of many of these projects. The new art gallery and museum are expected to further reinforce the city's role as a regional cultural hub while promoting Kurdish history, identity, and artistic expression on the international stage.