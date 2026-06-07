Bus Carrying Pilgrims Crashes In Southern Iraq, Leaving 21 Dead And 19 Injured

Iraq's Health Ministry said 21 people were killed and 19 others injured after a bus transporting pilgrims overturned on the road linking Nasiriyah and Basra, prompting a large-scale emergency response.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A bus carrying pilgrims overturned on the highway between Nasiriyah and Basra on Sunday, leaving 21 people dead and 19 others injured, according to Iraq's Ministry of Health.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the ministry said Health Minister had been personally monitoring developments following the accident, which occurred on the road connecting the two southern Iraqi provinces.

The ministry said the minister ordered all medical personnel, healthcare workers, and ambulance teams to enter a state of maximum readiness and mobilize all available resources to treat the injured and provide necessary medical services.

Authorities also instructed relevant health directorates to conduct direct field monitoring of the victims' conditions and ensure that urgent medical supplies and treatment requirements are made available without delay.

The statement added that coordination between healthcare institutions is continuing to accelerate emergency operations and support hospitals receiving the casualties.

According to preliminary figures released by the Health Ministry, 21 people lost their lives in the accident, while 19 others sustained injuries.

The ministry noted that a number of Iranian pilgrims were among the victims.

All injured passengers were transferred to hospitals for intensive treatment and remain under close medical supervision, officials said.

Health authorities said they are continuing to monitor the condition of the injured while medical teams remain on alert to provide additional support if needed.

The accident marks one of the deadliest road incidents reported in Iraq in recent weeks, with emergency services continuing their response efforts as authorities assess the full circumstances surrounding the crash.