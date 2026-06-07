Iran Launches Missiles Toward Israel as IDF Activates Air Defenses

The Israeli military said it detected missiles launched from Iran toward Israeli territory on Sunday, prompting the activation of air defense systems to intercept the incoming threat.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Air raid alerts echoed across parts of Israel on Sunday after the Israeli military announced it had identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israeli territory, marking a new escalation in the growing confrontation between the two regional rivals.

In a statement published on its official X account, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said its air defense systems had been activated in response to the attack.

🚨 The IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 7, 2026

“The IDF identified missiles launched from Iran toward Israel. Defensive systems are operating to intercept the threat,” the military said.

Israeli authorities did not immediately disclose how many missiles had been launched, which areas were targeted, or whether any of the projectiles had penetrated the country's air defense network.

Iranian military command issues warning

Shortly after the Israeli announcement, Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters issued a strongly worded statement warning Israel against continuing its military operations in southern Lebanon and Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The command accused Israel of repeatedly violating ceasefire arrangements and escalating attacks against Lebanon with what it described as US support and international silence.

According to the statement, Iranian officials argued that Israel had crossed “all red lines” by expanding its strikes in southern Lebanon and targeting the Dahieh district of Beirut despite previous warnings from Tehran.

The headquarters said Iran had previously warned that any expansion of military operations in Beirut’s southern suburbs could trigger attacks against targets inside Israeli-controlled territory.

It further warned that Israel must halt its attacks on southern Lebanon and Beirut’s suburbs, adding that any further escalation—or any response to Iranian actions—would be met with what it described as “more powerful and regrettable blows,” alongside wider attacks against Israel and its supporters.

In a statement, the IRGC said the operation was carried out in response to what it described as Israel’s continued attacks in southern Lebanon and the killing of civilians in the cities of Tyre, Nabatieh, and Beirut’s southern suburbs.

The IRGC claimed that its Aerospace Force targeted the Ramat David Airbase with ballistic missiles, describing the facility as a key launch point for Israeli operations against Lebanon.

Iran further argued that its acceptance of a ceasefire proposal had been conditional on an end to hostilities across all fronts, accusing both the United States and Israel of failing to honor their commitments.

According to the statement, Israel continued military operations in Lebanon and also carried out actions against Iranian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman, and the Indian Ocean, which Tehran said constituted violations of ceasefire understandings.

Three Waves of Missile Attacks

According to Iranian and Israeli media reports, the attack unfolded in multiple waves.

First Wave

Shortly before the launches, the IDF announced that it was preparing for the possibility of missile attacks from Iran and activated emergency protocols across several areas of the country.

Israeli media reported that initial assessments indicated approximately four missiles had been launched from Iranian territory.

Second Wave

Iranian media later reported that an additional wave of missiles had been fired toward Israel.

Israeli Channel 14 said multiple explosions were heard in central Israel following missile launch warnings, although authorities did not immediately provide details regarding impacts or casualties.

Third Wave

Iran's Fars News Agency subsequently reported the start of a third wave of missile attacks.

At the same time, Israeli media said repeated explosions were heard in several areas as additional missiles approached Israeli airspace.

Israel Vows Response

An Israeli official told Axios that Israel intends to respond to the Iranian missile attack, signaling the possibility of further military escalation in the coming hours.

Meanwhile, a U.S. official told the outlet that President Donald Trump had been briefed on the latest developments and ongoing exchanges between Iran and Israel.

The latest attack comes amid rising regional tensions and follows a series of confrontations involving Iran, Israel, and Iranian-backed groups across the Middle East.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This is a developing story more information will be provided as soon as it become available