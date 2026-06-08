CENTCOM Says US Fighter Jet Disabled Oil Tanker Sailing Toward Iran

"The F/A-18 Super Hornet fired a precision munition into the ship's engineering and steering spaces after the crew failed to comply with directions from U.S. forces," CENTCOM said.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A U.S. warplane disabled an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Monday after the vessel allegedly violated Washington's naval blockade targeting Iranian ports, according to the U.S. military.

In a statement posted on X, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said an F/A-18 Super Hornet fired a precision-guided munition at the Palau-flagged tanker M/T Marivex after its crew failed to comply with instructions from U.S. forces.

"The F/A-18 Super Hornet fired a precision munition into the ship's engineering and steering spaces after the crew failed to comply with directions from U.S. forces," CENTCOM said, adding that the unladen vessel "is no longer sailing to Iran."

The incident comes amid an ongoing U.S. naval blockade aimed at restricting maritime traffic linked to Iranian ports. The campaign was launched following the collapse of peace negotiations in Islamabad and represents a further escalation in the 2026 conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

According to U.S. policy, the blockade targets vessels of any nationality suspected of transporting oil or other goods to and from Iran, rather than imposing a complete closure of the strategic Strait of Hormuz and surrounding waterways.

Washington says the naval campaign has significantly reduced Iran's oil exports, dealing a major blow to the country's economy by cutting billions of dollars in potential revenue.

The latest action underscores continued tensions in the Gulf region, where diplomatic efforts and discussions over possible ceasefire arrangements have so far failed to produce a lasting resolution. The security situation remains volatile, with maritime access and regional stability subject to frequent shifts.