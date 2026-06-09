CENTCOM Confirms Rescue of Two Apache Crew Members After Helicopter Goes Down off Oman Coast

US Central Command launches an investigation into the loss of an AH-64 Apache near the Strait of Hormuz, as American forces sustain their first helicopter loss of the current conflict

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ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - US Central Command confirmed Tuesday that two crew members of an AH-64 Apache helicopter were safely rescued after their aircraft went down near the coast of Oman during a patrol mission, with an investigation now underway to determine the cause of the incident.

In a statement released Tuesday, CENTCOM disclosed that the rescue took place at 7:33 p.m. Monday, June 8, after the Apache encountered an incident during a routine patrol in the waters of the region. Both crew members were recovered within approximately two hours and are reported to be in stable health. President Donald Trump confirmed the crew escaped injury.

A Multi-Service Rescue Operation

CENTCOM outlined the scope of the recovery effort, noting that the operation was overseen by US Naval Forces Central Command and the 82nd Airborne Division, with additional support provided by air and naval units including Task Force 59, attached to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet. The coordinated response reflected the robust operational infrastructure the US military has built across the Gulf region since the conflict began on Feb. 28, 2026.

First Apache Loss of the Conflict

The New York Times reported Monday, citing two individuals briefed on the incident, that the circumstances surrounding the aircraft's loss remain unclear, with investigators yet to establish whether the helicopter experienced mechanical failure or was brought down by hostile action. The Times noted that American forces have sustained equipment losses throughout the conflict, including an estimated 30 unmanned MQ-9 Reaper drones and a small number of fighter jets lost to both hostile and friendly fire since late February, but this marks the first Apache to go down during the current crisis.

The AH-64 Apache plays a highly specialized role in the maritime security operations the US military has been conducting across the Strait of Hormuz and the broader Persian Gulf. Armed with Hellfire missiles, the gunship is regularly deployed to deter asymmetric maritime threats, intercept incoming drones, and challenge disruptions to commercial shipping lanes. The New York Times confirmed on Monday that American helicopters have increasingly operated closer to Iranian territory, including near contested islands within the strait, as part of CENTCOM's forward-leaning operational posture.

A Volatile Maritime Theatre

The backdrop to the incident is one of the most tense operational environments American forces have faced in the Gulf in decades. Kurdistan 24 reported on Monday, citing The New York Times, that US military ships have turned away 134 vessels and disabled seven others that ignored warnings since the American blockade of Iranian ports took effect in mid-April, including a Palau-flagged oil tanker intercepted in the Gulf of Oman on Monday.

The Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway between Iran and Oman that under normal conditions carries as much as one-fifth of the world's daily oil supply, has been transformed into an active theatre of confrontation. The US military has deployed Apaches, armed MQ-9 Reaper drones, and advanced fighter jets including the F/A-18 and F-35 to the area as part of CENTCOM's strategy to challenge Iranian disruptions to freedom of navigation and commercial maritime traffic.

The successful recovery of the two Apache crew members averts what could have been a serious political and military crisis in Washington at a deeply sensitive moment. The incident occurred just hours after Iran launched a barrage of ballistic missiles at Israel on Sunday night, prompting Israeli counterstrikes on targets in western and central Iran, and as President Trump was publicly calling on both sides to immediately cease hostilities.

A fatal incident or the capture of American service members by hostile forces would have severely constrained diplomatic options and almost certainly fueled demands for significant military escalation, at a moment when the ceasefire architecture that Washington has spent weeks building is already under its greatest stress.

The findings of the investigation, when released, will shape assessments of the operational risks facing US forces in the Gulf and may influence decisions about the rules of engagement and force posture in one of the world's most volatile maritime corridors.