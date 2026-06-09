Erdogan Says Peace Process Will Strengthen Türkiye’s Security and Future

The Turkish president described the ongoing peace process as a strategic state vision for Türkiye's future

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday reaffirmed his commitment to the ongoing peace process in Türkiye, saying the initiative goes beyond a conventional security policy and reflects a broader strategic vision for the country's next century.

Speaking on Tuesday, Erdogan said Türkiye's growing self-confidence and independent decision-making capacity have enabled Ankara to pursue decisive policies across a wide geographic area stretching from the Gulf region to North Africa and the Eastern Mediterranean.

He argued that the same determination and planning capability are driving what he described as the country's effort to eliminate terrorism.

"The courage and planning capacity we possess are the main driving force behind the process of eradicating terrorism," Erdogan said.

Addressing the objectives of the peace process, Erdogan said its successful completion would have implications beyond domestic politics.

"When this process reaches its goals successfully, it will not only strengthen our internal front, but also reinforce Türkiye's security and open a new horizon for our people," he stated.

The remarks come amid ongoing discussions in Türkiye over efforts to advance a political solution to the Kurdish issue, with growing calls from political actors for a legal framework to institutionalize and protect the peace process.

Earlier on Tuesday, DEM Party Co-Chair Tülay Hatimoğulları described the Kurdish peace process as being at a critical stage and urged lawmakers to adopt a comprehensive framework law before parliament enters its summer recess.

According to Hatimoğulları, the process has reached a decisive moment, and legal guarantees are needed to ensure its continuity. She also said Abdullah Öcalan had presented a new roadmap during a recent meeting with a DEM Party delegation at Imrali prison, aimed at overcoming current obstacles and delays in the process.

The DEM Party has argued that such legislation should establish a legal basis for peacebuilding efforts, strengthen the rule of law, and move the Kurdish issue away from a security-focused approach toward a framework based on dialogue and equal rights.

Concluding his remarks, Erdogan highlighted Türkiye's broader security strategy against terrorism.

"With the strategy we have pursued to eliminate terrorism at its source, we have achieved major and decisive successes both inside and outside the country," he said.

His comments underscore Ankara's continued emphasis on combining security measures with the ongoing political track as discussions over the future direction of the peace process continue.