Iraqi Government Details Objectives of Al-Zaidi’s Upcoming Washington Visit

Government spokesperson says Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s expected trip to the United States will focus on investment opportunities, strategic initiatives, and efforts to ensure weapons remain under state control

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraqi government spokesperson Haider Al-Aboudi said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi’s upcoming visit to the United States will include discussions on several important political, economic, and security files, including investment cooperation and the future of armed groups in Iraq.

Speaking to Iraqi state media on Wednesday, Al-Aboudi said the anticipated visit to Washington would involve a number of key initiatives that the Iraqi government hopes to advance with the United States.

He noted that Al-Zaidi is continuing efforts to ensure that weapons are exclusively in the hands of the state within a specified timeframe, describing the issue as one of the government’s major priorities.

The visit comes after Al-Zaidi recently announced plans to travel to the United States accompanied by a delegation of Iraqi business leaders and private-sector representatives.

According to previous statements by the prime minister, the delegation aims to expand opportunities for joint investment and strengthen economic partnerships between Baghdad and Washington.

Al-Zaidi made the announcement during a meeting in Baghdad with business leaders, members of Iraq’s private-sector development councils, and representatives of private banks, emphasizing the government's efforts to attract investment and deepen economic cooperation with international partners.

The planned trip follows a telephone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Al-Zaidi in April, during which Trump congratulated the Iraqi leader on assuming office and invited him to visit Washington.

Addressing economic issues, Al-Aboudi sought to reassure Iraqi citizens regarding salary payments.

“The salaries of employees and retirees have been secured, and there are no plans to print currency,” he said.

He added that the government remains committed to paying contract employees and daily wage workers, while noting that the issue of transferring them into permanent positions remains under review by the Ministry of Finance.

The comments come amid recurring public concerns about state finances and the government's ability to meet payroll obligations.

On corruption, the government spokesperson stressed that Prime Minister Al-Zaidi would not tolerate misuse of public funds.

Al-Aboudi said the prime minister is committed to exposing individuals involved in corruption and holding accountable those who misuse state resources.

He described combating corruption as a central component of the government's reform agenda.

The spokesperson also confirmed that efforts are continuing to complete the formation of the Iraqi cabinet.

Concluding his remarks, Al-Aboudi reiterated Baghdad’s position on regional security and national sovereignty.

“Iraq will not accept becoming a source of attacks against any country, nor will it allow any country to interfere in Iraq’s internal affairs,” he said.

The statement reflects Iraq’s ongoing attempt to balance regional tensions while preserving its sovereignty and preventing the country from becoming a battleground for broader geopolitical rivalries.