Trump Says Iran Deal to End Middle East Conflict Expected to Be Signed 'Shortly,' Warns of Consequences Over Violations

Speaking at the G7 Summit, Trump said the deal reached with Iran on Sunday could be signed “tomorrow (Thursday), maybe the next day (Friday),” after earlier reports suggested it would be finalized in Switzerland with Vice President JD Vance representing the United States.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that he expects an agreement with Iran aimed at ending the Middle East conflict to be signed “shortly,” though he cast uncertainty over the exact timing of the signing.

Speaking at the G7 Summit, Trump said the deal reached with Iran on Sunday could be signed “tomorrow (Thursday), maybe the next day (Friday),” after earlier reports suggested it would be finalized in Switzerland with Vice President JD Vance representing the United States. “We are going to most likely sign a deal,” he said.

Trump also warned that the United States was prepared to respond militarily if Iran violated the agreement, saying he would be ready to “bomb the hell” out of the country if necessary. “If they are not behaving they will be hit again,” he said, while adding, “They don’t want to get bombed, they don’t want to get hit.”

The president suggested he might travel to Europe for the signing, but noted that since the agreement is framed as a memorandum of understanding, “it might not be the kind of a document I should be signing.” He also joked about accountability for the outcome, saying, “If it works out I am going to take the credit, if it doesn’t work out I’m blaming JD!”

Addressing reports of tensions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said Washington had already shared a copy of the agreement with Israel, signaling ongoing coordination with key regional allies as the negotiations progress.

Trump also thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping for remaining "neutral" in the Middle East war.