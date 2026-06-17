Iran Considers Trump-Pezeshkian Signing of Peace Accord

Speaking at a press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said preparations for the talks remain unchanged.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday it is considering a proposal for the presidents of Iran and the United States to personally sign the agreement aimed at ending the recent Middle East war, ahead of an expected ceremony in Switzerland.

Speaking at a press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said preparations for the talks remain unchanged.

"So far, our plans for the Geneva meeting have not changed," Baqaei stated. "Regarding the signing of the memorandum of understanding, one idea is that it be done by the presidents of the two countries, which is currently under review."

The remarks signal a possible upgrade in the diplomatic significance of the agreement, which was previously expected to be signed by senior representatives from both sides. Tehran had earlier announced that Iran would be represented by Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while the United States would be represented by Vice President JD Vance.

The accord follows days of intensive diplomatic efforts after a ceasefire was reached between Iran and Israel, bringing an end to the latest round of hostilities that had raised fears of a broader regional conflict.

Earlier on Wednesday, U.S. President Donald Trump said during the G7 summit in France that he expected the agreement with Iran to be finalized soon.

"The deal we reached with Iran on Sunday will be signed shortly, tomorrow, maybe the next day," Trump told reporters.

Trump added that he might remain in Europe for the signing ceremony, although he suggested that, because the document is a memorandum of understanding rather than a formal treaty, it may not require his personal signature.

The signing is expected to take place in Switzerland, where officials from both countries are scheduled to meet in the coming days.