Kurdistan24 Inquiry Prompts Swiss Confirmation of Continuing U.S.-Iran Talks

As formal technical talks face delays over the crisis in Lebanon, Switzerland emphasizes its role as a discreet intermediary, signaling that efforts to salvage the peace framework persist behind closed doors.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Swiss government has officially confirmed that diplomatic efforts to implement a landmark peace agreement between the United States and Iran are actively continuing at the Bürgenstock resort, despite widespread uncertainty and the abrupt postponement of formal technical negotiations.

In a statement provided exclusively to Kurdistan24 on Saturday, the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) in Bern verified that international diplomats remain engaged in high-stakes discussions on Swiss soil, serving as the clearest indication yet that the diplomatic process has not collapsed entirely amid escalating regional tensions.

"Switzerland continues to provide a discreet and reliable setting to facilitate talks at Bürgenstock on the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding between the US and Iran," the FDFA stated in its response. "Diplomats from various countries currently present are continuing their efforts to maintain the dialogue. For reasons of confidentiality, no further information can be provided regarding those present or the discussions."

The Quiet Intermediary

The Swiss intervention highlights the nation's indispensable role as an impartial facilitator in some of the world's most intractable conflicts.

By maintaining strict confidentiality regarding the participants, Bern is providing a politically insulated environment where U.S. and Iranian representatives, and the network of regional mediators supporting them, can maneuver without the immediate pressure of public scrutiny.

The FDFA's confirmation arrives at a highly precarious moment for the U.S.-Iran peace framework.

As detailed in recent Kurdistan24 reporting, the planned formal discussions in Switzerland were explicitly delayed due to intensifying hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

That delay prompted fears that the broader effort to permanently end the three-month military confrontation between Washington and Tehran might unravel before technical agreements could be finalized.

Read More: U.S. Envoys Head to Switzerland as Diplomatic Push With Iran Hangs in the Balance

Yet, as the Swiss statement makes clear, the physical presence of international diplomats in Bürgenstock indicates that the effort to salvage the process is ongoing. The confirmation aligns with earlier reports suggesting a major concentration of diplomatic power in Europe over the weekend.

According to Agence France-Presse (AFP), unnamed U.S. officials confirmed on Friday that American envoy Steve Witkoff was en route to Switzerland, attempting to get the technical follow-up talks "back on track." He joined Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior envoy, who was already on the ground.

Notably, Vice President JD Vance had initially been slated to lead the American delegation but postponed his trip at the last minute on Thursday, further contributing to the atmosphere of uncertainty surrounding the talks.

The Lebanon Factor

The immediate obstacle facing the diplomats gathered at Bürgenstock lies in the Levant.

Reporting by Barak Ravid of Axios revealed that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi conditioned his participation in the Swiss negotiations directly on the situation in Lebanon.

Citing a source from a mediating country, Axios reported that Araghchi informed his international counterparts that achieving a ceasefire in Lebanon is a "make or break" issue for the broader U.S.-Iran negotiations.

For Tehran, the survival of Hezbollah is central to its regional deterrence architecture.

The Iranian leadership has reportedly demanded that a Lebanese ceasefire take hold before they fully commit to finalizing the diplomatic process with Washington. Despite these heavy conditions, Araghchi had tentatively planned to travel to Switzerland on Saturday, suggesting a willingness to at least test the diplomatic waters.

The Role of Regional Mediators

The Swiss confirmation that "diplomats from various countries" are participating in the dialogue points to the critical role of third-party intermediaries.

According to Axios, Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, a crucial liaison between the United States and Iran, arrived in Switzerland earlier on Friday.

The presence of figures like the Qatari prime minister alongside U.S. envoys at Bürgenstock suggests that intense, behind-the-scenes diplomacy is focused on decoupling the U.S.-Iran agreement from the immediate realities of the Israel-Hezbollah conflict.

Alternatively, mediators may be utilizing the Swiss venue to rapidly broker a Lebanese ceasefire that would satisfy Tehran's conditions and allow the broader technical talks to proceed.

A High-Stakes Balancing Act

The pressure to secure a finalized agreement is immense. The conflict, which erupted in late February, saw the U.S. systematically degrade Iran's conventional military capabilities, while Tehran retaliated by heavily disrupting global maritime traffic and creating severe shocks in global energy markets.

For the Trump administration, capitalizing on what it views as a decisive military victory requires finalizing an agreement that secures U.S. objectives, primarily ensuring Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, while stabilizing the global economy.

As President Trump noted in a recent interview with The Axios Show, continuing a prolonged military campaign risked the permanent closure of the Strait of Hormuz and a potential global economic depression.

As the weekend progresses, the silence descending over the Bürgenstock resort will be intentional. By providing a "discreet and reliable setting," Switzerland is offering the last, best chance for diplomats to untangle the overlapping crises of the Middle East and translate a fragile memorandum of understanding into a durable peace.