Kurdistan Region President, Iraqi PM Discuss Iraq's Challenges, Erbil-Baghdad Ties

The two leaders reviewed the overall situation in Iraq, the country's current challenges, and regional and international developments and their potential impact on Iraq and the wider region.

21 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi in Baghdad on Wednesday to discuss Iraq's political and security situation, relations between Erbil and Baghdad, and regional developments.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the two leaders reviewed the overall situation in Iraq, the country's current challenges, and regional and international developments and their potential impact on Iraq and the wider region.

President Nechirvan Barzani reiterated the Kurdistan Region's support for the federal government's initiatives and programs, stressing the importance of cooperation to ensure their successful implementation for the benefit of all Iraqi communities and to strengthen the country's political and security stability.

The meeting also focused on relations between Erbil and Baghdad, with both sides emphasizing the need to deepen mutual cooperation and maintain close coordination between state institutions.

They also underscored the importance of political unity and continued institutional coordination to protect Iraq from potential threats and challenges.

The Kurdistan Region President arrived in Baghdad on Wednesday for talks with the Iraqi Prime Minister and to attend a meeting of Iraq's State Administration Coalition. The coalition meeting was expected to discuss national political developments, al-Zaidi's planned visit to Saudi Arabia, his recent trips to the United States and Iran, efforts to complete the formation of the Iraqi government, and security developments following the July 29 Saudi-US strikes on PMF positions.