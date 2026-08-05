Iran, Oman Finalize Strait of Hormuz Shipping Route Agreement

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the two countries had agreed on the geographical coordinates of the proposed route and were completing work on a joint statement outlining the key points of the agreement.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran and Oman have agreed on a maritime route for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz and are finalizing arrangements for jointly managing navigation through the strategic waterway, Iran's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said the two countries had agreed on the geographical coordinates of the proposed route and were completing work on a joint statement outlining the key points of the agreement.

"The geographical coordinates of the route envisaged by the two sides have been agreed upon and, if certain third parties do not obstruct the process, the joint statement of the two countries, containing the main considerations and points of agreement, is also in the final review and drafting stage," Baqaei said, according to Iran's state news agency IRNA.

The agreement comes amid ongoing efforts to restore maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important energy chokepoints, following months of conflict that severely disrupted shipping.

The waterway remains heavily affected by military tensions between the United States, Israel, and Iran. Daily vessel traffic has fallen from around 130 ships before the escalation to fewer than 10 per day after the collapse of a previous ceasefire.

Recent fighting included large-scale U.S. airstrikes targeting Iranian coastal surveillance and missile sites, followed by retaliatory attacks by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) against U.S. assets in Kuwait, Jordan, Bahrain, and Oman.

Iran continues to maintain a de facto closure of the strait, while U.S. President Donald Trump has reinstated a naval blockade on Iranian ports, further complicating commercial shipping.

The disruption has rattled global energy markets, with Brent crude prices previously climbing above $90 per barrel, prompting fuel rationing and energy-saving measures in parts of Europe, Asia, and Africa.

The Iran-Oman agreement is expected to provide a framework for safer navigation through the strategic passage, although its implementation will depend on regional security conditions and the cooperation of other parties involved.