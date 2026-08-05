Trump in Las Vegas "Hormuz Deal Could Come Today"

President blends Working Families Tax Cuts message with his most optimistic Iran statement yet, saying "a lot of progress" has been made and a Strait of Hormuz agreement may arrive the same day, while touting denuclearization as a done deal

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WASHINGTON, D. C. (Kurdistan 24) - President Donald Trump used a campaign-style economic rally in Las Vegas on Wednesday to deliver some of his most optimistic and direct statements yet on the Iran conflict, declaring that a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could come as early as Wednesday, vowing that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon, and saying he prefers a negotiated settlement because he does not want to kill people, in remarks that wove the highest-stakes foreign policy decision of his second term into a domestic economic address three months before the midterm elections.

"I would rather make a deal with Iran because I don't want to kill people," Trump told the crowd gathered at Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Summerlin at 1:30 p.m. local time. "Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."

As the National News Network Desk reported on Wednesday, citing Trump's Las Vegas remarks, the president said a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could come as early as Wednesday, describing the progress in negotiations as significant. "A lot of progress" has been made, Trump told the audience, in the most optimistic public American assessment of the Hormuz talks since Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed on Monday that ships and oil are already moving through the strait in real time and that a final agreement is expected "very shortly."

Trump also used his Las Vegas social media activity during the visit to frame the Iran conflict in unmistakably triumphant terms. As Casino.org reported on Wednesday, Trump declared in a Truth Social post during the Las Vegas trip: "My REAL Polling Numbers, not those made up by the Fake News Media, are the best they have ever been, and why wouldn't they be with the biggest tax cuts and employment numbers EVER, the biggest outside Investment in America in World history, a totally secure Border, a giant Victory in Venezuela, the Denuclearization of Iran, unparalleled respect and success throughout the World, and much more?" The inclusion of "the Denuclearization of Iran" as a listed achievement suggests Trump views the nuclear commitment as effectively secured rather than still under negotiation.

The White House has published a formal document cataloguing 74 separate occasions on which Trump has stated that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon, spanning more than two years of public statements across both his second campaign and his presidency. Wednesday's Las Vegas remarks placed that long-standing position in a new context, coupling the nuclear red line with an explicit expression of preference for diplomacy, a combination of firmness and restraint that reflects the dual-track posture Washington has maintained throughout the conflict.

The domestic backdrop of the Las Vegas visit added its own layer of significance to the Iran remarks. Trump spoke at Red Rock Casino Resort, a Fertitta family property with long-standing Republican ties, staying at Trump International Hotel Las Vegas, which he co-owns with Phil Ruffin, in a state where Nevada's service-heavy economy makes the "No Tax on Tips" policy among the most resonant in the Working Families Tax Cuts package. Gas prices in Northern Nevada had hit $5 a gallon again, as Fox 5 Las Vegas reported on Wednesday, underscoring the direct economic stakes of the Iran conflict for American consumers and giving Trump every political incentive to close a Hormuz deal quickly.

As the Washington Times reported on Monday, August 3, 2026, Trump had outlined in Oval Office remarks that the Hormuz opening is the first phase of any final deal, with denuclearization forming the second, longer-term phase. Wednesday's Las Vegas statement, describing denuclearization as effectively achieved and a Hormuz deal as potentially hours away, suggests that in Trump's own framing both phases are now moving toward resolution simultaneously rather than sequentially.

Trump's approval rating sits below 39 percent according to the RealClearPolitics average, the lowest point of either of his terms, driven in part by the economic pressure the Iran war has placed on American consumers. A Hormuz deal announced from Las Vegas on the same day as a midterm economic rally would represent one of the most dramatic single-day political reversals of his presidency, combining a foreign policy breakthrough with a domestic economic message in a critical swing state three months before the election that will determine whether Republicans retain control of Congress.

This Article will be updated upon President Trump's speech...