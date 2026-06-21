Iran Says It Will Not Yield to US Pressure During Switzerland Talks

Iran's parliament speaker said Tehran does not take US threats seriously and warned that Iranian forces are prepared for any response

46 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf dismissed recent US threats on Sunday, saying Tehran places no importance on Washington's warnings and remains prepared to respond to any escalation.

"We do not attach any importance to US threats because if those threats had been effective, the Americans would not have reached their current state of weakness," Qalibaf said on Sunday.

His remarks came amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington as negotiations continue in Switzerland with mediation from Qatar and Pakistan.

Qalibaf cautioned US officials to be more careful in their public statements, warning that Iran's armed forces are prepared to react if necessary.

"It would be better for the Americans to be more cautious in their statements because our forces are ready to respond in a different way," he said.

The parliament speaker also stressed that Iran remains confident in its ability to act on the ground regardless of political rhetoric.

"No matter how much the Americans talk, in the end, it is we who take steps on the ground and carry out actions," Qalibaf added.

Negotiating team leaves venue

At the same time, media sources reported that Iran's negotiating delegation in Switzerland left its headquarters in Bürgenstock in what was described as a protest against recent threats made by US President Donald Trump.

The development adds further uncertainty to ongoing diplomatic efforts between the two countries.

The latest escalation comes as the first round of four-party negotiations between Tehran and Washington continues in Switzerland under the mediation of Qatar and Pakistan.

However, Trump's recent warnings and the increasingly sharp rhetoric from Iranian officials have created new challenges for the continuation of the talks.

Despite the diplomatic efforts, the exchange of threats between the two sides has raised questions about the prospects for sustaining momentum in the negotiations.