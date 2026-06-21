Türkiye Calls for Mechanism to Ease Tensions in Ongoing US-Iran Negotiations

Türkiye's foreign minister said Washington and Tehran should resolve outstanding disputes within the next 60 days, warning that efforts to derail the negotiation process remain a concern.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan called on the United States and Iran to swiftly address unresolved issues in their ongoing negotiations, saying the coming 60 days will be critical for advancing discussions and reducing tensions.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers in Cairo, Fidan told Anadolu Agency that negotiations between Washington and Tehran are underway and that initial contacts have already taken place.

He added that he had discussed the issue during a telephone conversation with Steve Witkoff, the US president's special envoy.

Fidan said resolving all details and technical issues may not be straightforward and cautioned that obstacles could emerge during the process.

"It may not be easy to resolve all the details and technical issues immediately, and at times there may be deadlocks. We must be prepared for that," he said.

The Turkish foreign minister also argued that Israel could seek opportunities to undermine progress in the negotiations.

"Israel is always waiting for a suitable moment to disrupt the process at the first opportunity," Fidan said.

According to Fidan, several issues were left for discussion during the next 60 days following the signing of the understanding between Washington and Tehran.

He said the remaining topics include technical aspects related to Iran's nuclear program and sanctions, stressing the need to establish a mechanism capable of resolving disputes without escalating tensions.

Fidan emphasized that maintaining dialogue will be essential to ensuring the continuation of the process and preventing new crises.

Despite the challenges, the Turkish foreign minister expressed optimism about the prospects for continued negotiations.

He said political will had been demonstrated regarding the key issues under discussion and voiced confidence that intensive diplomatic efforts in the coming days could help overcome existing obstacles.

Fidan added that sustained engagement between the parties would be necessary to translate political understandings into practical outcomes.