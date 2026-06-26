Zoom News Says Its Studios Have Remained Seized For 10 Months After Armed Raid

The media outlet says its headquarters, studios, equipment, and assets have remained under the control of armed forces for 10 months following the Lalazar Hotel incident, leaving its future uncertain.

22 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Zoom News on Friday released a statement detailing what it described as 10 months under armed occupation of its headquarters, saying its studios, offices, technical equipment, and financial assets have remained seized since the aftermath of the Lalazar Hotel incident.

The statement comes as the media organization marks two years since its launch, reflecting on a period it said had transformed what was intended to be a milestone in its development into its most difficult chapter.

According to the statement, Zoom News began operations on June 25, 2024, with the goal of providing balanced and professional journalism. The outlet said it had planned to mark its second anniversary by launching a new broadcasting season featuring a modern studio and new programming.

However, those plans were disrupted following the Lalazar Hotel incident.

The broadcaster said that with only one week remaining before the launch of its new season, armed forces affiliated with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) took control of its headquarters on Aug. 22, 2025.

According to Zoom News, the forces not only occupied the building and offices but also seized all technical equipment, financial resources, and other assets belonging to the channel.

The outlet described the incident as the "longest and bitterest surprise" in its history, saying its preparations for expansion were abruptly brought to an end.

'Weapons became the answer to words'

In its statement, Zoom News said 10 months have now passed since the incident, characterizing the actions as an act of destruction, intimidation, and fear.

The broadcaster stated: "They made history in a way where weapons became the answer to words."

Despite saying it has lost access to its studios, budget, and facilities, Zoom News stressed that its determination remains unchanged.

The outlet concluded that its true studio exists "in the hearts and conscience of the people," rather than in the building that it says remains occupied by armed forces.