Special Concert in Sulaimani to Revive the Voice and Legacy of Hasan Zirak

A special tribute concert in Sulaimani will commemorate the 54th anniversary of legendary Kurdish singer Hasan Zirak's passing, Introducing him as Kurdistan's Most Influential Singer-Songwriter

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The melodies of one of Kurdish music's greatest icons will once again echo across Sulaimani on Friday evening as artists gather to celebrate the life and legacy of Hasan Zirak during a special commemorative concert titled 'A Melody from Sulaimani to the Nalashkina mountain.'

Organized by the General Directorate of Culture and Arts in Sulaimani in cooperation with the Milli Group's music division, the event will be held at Azadi Park to mark the 54th anniversary of the legendary Kurdish artist's passing.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Friday, singer Karwan Nay said the concert is intended to be far more than a performance of Hasan Zirak's best-known songs.

"This concert is not simply about performing several of Hasan Zirak's famous songs," he said. "It is an effort to renew the connection between generations and one of the greatest voices in Kurdish music. Together with artists Luqman Salim and Yasin Mohammed, we will present a selection of Zirak's best-known works in a live, contemporary performance."

Karwan Nay said the event aims to convey the emotions and spirit behind Zirak's music rather than merely recreate his recordings.

"Our main goal is not simply to repeat the songs, but to communicate the feelings and soul that existed behind every lyric and melody," he said.

"The songs performed during the concert tell stories of love, separation, longing, devotion to one's homeland, memories of place, and universal human emotions—subjects that form a vital part of Hasan Zirak's artistic identity."

Reflecting on Zirak's enduring popularity, Karwan Nay said the legendary singer's work continues to resonate because of its emotional depth and simplicity.

"Most of Hasan Zirak's works are written in simple language, yet they speak directly to people's hearts," he said.

"That is why every generation can still find itself in his voice and lyrics. This concert is an attempt to bring those emotions back to the stage and to today's audiences."

He added that traditional Kurdish musical instruments will be combined with a coordinated orchestral arrangement to recreate an atmosphere that closely reflects the original spirit of Zirak's performances.

"Our aim is for the audience not only to listen to the songs but also to experience the stories and memories carried within every melody," he said.

Karwan Nay expressed hope that the evening would serve as a bridge connecting younger generations with Hasan Zirak's artistic legacy while offering a fitting tribute to a musician whose voice continues to live on in the hearts and memories of Kurdish people.

Hasan Zirak, one of the most influential figures in Kurdish music, was born in 1921 in Bukan in eastern Kurdistan (Northwest Iran).

Throughout his artistic career, he recorded hundreds of songs and left behind a rich musical heritage. His body of work is widely estimated to include between 1,000 and 2,000 songs, making him one of the most prolific artists in Kurdish history.

Zirak was not only a singer but also a gifted composer and songwriter who frequently created both lyrics and melodies himself. Drawing inspiration from Kurdish folklore and everyday life, he developed a distinctive musical style shaped by his travels across different parts of Kurdistan and his close connection with local culture.

His voice and artistic legacy remain deeply rooted in Kurdish society, and he continues to be regarded as one of the foundational figures of Kurdish music.

According to the information provided, Hasan Zirak passed away on June 26 in Bukan after an illness, a date commemorated annually through cultural events honoring his lasting contribution to Kurdish music.