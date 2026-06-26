Israel And Lebanon Expected to Announce Framework Agreement

Israeli and Lebanese officials say a framework agreement has been reached following four days of intensive negotiations in Washington, with a formal announcement expected later on Friday.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Israel and Lebanon have reached a framework agreement after four days of intensive negotiations in Washington, according to Israeli and Lebanese officials, marking a potentially significant step in efforts to address long-standing security and border issues between the two countries.

On Friday, Axios Global Affairs Correspondent Barak Ravid, citing Israeli and Lebanese officials, reported that both governments had finalized a framework agreement and were expected to announce it publicly later in the day.

According to Ravid, officials from both sides said they anticipated the agreement would be formally unveiled following four days of negotiations in the US capital.

A senior Israeli official told Ravid that "a framework agreement has been reached with Lebanon," while another Israeli official separately confirmed that the two governments had reached the agreement.

A Lebanese official also told Ravid that a framework agreement had been concluded with Israel and was expected to be signed on Friday.

Negotiations followed weeks of heightened tensions

The reported breakthrough comes after weeks of heightened tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border and follows direct talks in Washington aimed at addressing border security and the implementation of a ceasefire after months of cross-border fighting.

The negotiations also come only days after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that Israeli forces would remain in areas under their control in southern Lebanon, describing them as a necessary security buffer, while Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said troops would not withdraw from those positions.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah Secretary-General Naim Qassem rejected any prospect of normalization with Israel, insisting that Israeli forces must withdraw unconditionally from all Lebanese territory and reaffirming the group's opposition to improving relations with Israel.

Despite those sharply contrasting public positions, officials from both governments now say they have reached a framework agreement, with further details expected to be released once the agreement is formally announced.