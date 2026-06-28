KRG Health Team Travels to Baghdad to Address Cancer Medication Issue

KRG Health Minister Dr. Saman Barzinji leads a high-level delegation to the capital, prioritizing cancer drug procurement and the protection of citizen entitlements through a more unified national medical strategy.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a concerted effort to recalibrate healthcare ties between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, a high-level ministerial delegation is arriving in Baghdad on Sunday for a series of pivotal talks. Led by Health Minister Dr. Saman Barzinji, the mission represents a strategic attempt to move past long-standing logistical hurdles and foster a more integrated, efficient national approach to public health.

At the core of the visit is a fundamental objective: the protection of the medical entitlements and health rights of citizens residing in the Kurdistan Region. While the two governments have historically navigated complex administrative waters, this mission aims to transform high-level political dialogue into tangible medical outcomes.

According to a source within the KRG Ministry of Health who spoke with Kurdistan24, the discussions will center on practical solutions to unresolved sector-wide challenges, with the procurement of life-saving cancer medications serving as the highest priority on the docket.

Prior to his departure for Baghdad, KRG Minister of Health Dr. Saman Barzinji revealed in an exclusive statement to Kurdistan24, "The Iraqi government currently only provides 50% of the medical supplies and medicines required by the Kurdistan Region. This has created a massive deficit that the KRG has had to cover until now."

He noted that one of their primary demands is an increase in the health budget and the provision of supplies according to the Region's financial entitlements.

The Health Minister highlighted another critical point: "We are requesting that the Kurdistan Region benefit from the international loans Iraq receives for hospital construction, so that new hospitals can be built within the Region under those frameworks."

He further urged the Iraqi Ministry of Health to consider the Region’s specific needs regarding financial support and assistance from international organizations for the repair and maintenance of medical equipment.

The delegation is scheduled to engage in intensive sessions with the federal Minister of Health, Dr. Abdul Hussein al-Mousawi, along with other senior ministry officials.

These discussions are expected to delve into the intricate mechanics of pharmaceutical supply chains that have, at times, faced significant bottlenecks.

For patients in the Kurdistan Region, particularly those undergoing oncology treatments, the consistency of drug availability is not merely an administrative detail but a matter of life-saving necessity.

The reliance on a centralized procurement system for strategic medicines means that institutional coordination between Erbil and Baghdad is essential for the Region's specialized hospitals.

Predictability in the delivery of the Kurdistan Region's allocated share of federally supplied treatments remains a primary goal for Dr. Barzinji's team. By streamlining these processes, both ministries seek to ensure that healthcare providers can maintain high service standards without the constant threat of supply shortages.

Beyond the immediate focus on pharmaceuticals, the visit reflects an evolving understanding that healthcare remains a universal priority that requires sustained intergovernmental cooperation.

The success of this visit will ultimately be measured not by the cordiality of the meetings, but by the steadiness of the supply lines reaching pharmacies and oncology wards.

In navigating these outstanding health-sector challenges, the dialogue in Baghdad today serves as a critical step toward a more robust and equitable national healthcare framework.

Summary KRG Health Minister Dr. Saman Barzinji is in Baghdad today for high-level talks focused on securing cancer medications and protecting the medical rights of citizens. The visit aims to resolve long-standing logistical issues and strengthen coordination with the federal health ministry.



This is a developing story.