Customs and Cash Flow: Inside the KRG's Financial Negotiations in Baghdad

A senior delegation from the Kurdistan Region's Government is meeting with Iraq's Prime Minister and Finance Minister to renegotiate non-oil revenue deductions and secure urgent public-sector salaries.

23 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a critical push to resolve a deepening fiscal impasse, a senior Kurdistan Regional Government delegation has arrived in Baghdad for high-stakes negotiations with Iraq's federal leadership. The diplomatic mission, driven by urgent disputes over public-sector salaries and contested revenue deductions, represents a pivotal test of the institutional cooperation between Erbil and the federal government.

Leading the talks for the Kurdish side are Dr. Omed Sabah, President of the Diwan of the Council of Ministers; Amanj Rahim, Secretary of the Council of Ministers; and Dr. Abdulhakim Khusraw, Head of the Department of Coordination and Follow-up.

The officials are scheduled to meet with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and federal Finance Minister Falih al-Sari.

At the heart of their agenda is the financial stability of thousands of civil servants in the Kurdistan Region, whose livelihoods remain tethered to the often volatile political relationship between the two capitals.

A central flashpoint in the current negotiations is the federal government's policy regarding non-oil revenue.

According to a source within the KRG Ministry of Finance and Economy who spoke to Kurdistan24, Baghdad currently deducts 120 billion Iraqi dinars automatically from the Kurdistan Region's monthly financial allocations.

Kurdish authorities argue that this fixed reduction is increasingly unsustainable, pointing to a recent and significant decline in the Region's internal revenue streams.

To bridge the resulting budgetary gap, the Erbil delegation is bringing forward concrete alternative frameworks.

Rather than submitting to an automatic, preemptive withholding of funds, the KRG is proposing that any financial deductions be explicitly anchored to verified data, specifically the audited balance sheets produced by the Federal Board of Supreme Audit.

Should an immediate transition to a strictly audit-based system prove politically unworkable in the short term, Kurdish negotiators are requesting a pragmatic compromise that would slash the monthly deduction by half, reducing the withheld amount to between 50 and 60 billion dinars.

The urgency of these high-level financial talks is directly amplified by the administrative calendar.

The federal government has already initiated the distribution of June salaries for its own civil servants across the rest of the country.

Consequently, Kurdish authorities are pressing their federal counterparts to ensure that funding for the Region's public wage earners is released without further bureaucratic or political delay in the coming days, providing essential economic relief to local markets.

Beyond the immediate cash flow crisis, the discussions aim to institutionalize broader economic transparency between the two administrations. The delegation will thoroughly review the implementation of the ASYCUDA automated customs system at the Kurdistan Region's border crossings.

The deployment of this internationally recognized digital framework, officially agreed upon earlier this month, signals a mutual effort to modernize tariff collection and synchronize border revenues. Doing so could potentially remove a long-standing source of friction from the historically complex Erbil-Baghdad dynamic.

The ongoing drive for administrative harmonization extends well beyond the finance sector. In a parallel diplomatic effort, a separate KRG delegation led by the Minister of Martyrs and Anfal Affairs, Abdullah Mahmoud, has embarked on a five-day mission to the federal capital.

This specialized team is engaging with federal counterparts to secure equitable grants, resolve complex benefit discrepancies, and firmly protect the entitlements of the families of martyrs and former political prisoners, seeking to seamlessly align regional and federal support structures.

As both KRG delegations navigate the bureaucratic corridors of Baghdad, the stakes extend far beyond the immediate release of state funds.

The success of this dual-track diplomacy will ultimately be measured not by temporary political handshakes, but by the establishment of durable, transparent economic mechanisms.

For the civil servants and ordinary citizens of the Kurdistan Region, genuine progress means securing predictable livelihoods that are finally insulated from the perennial turbulence of national politics.