Erbil And Baghdad Reach Preliminary Agreement on Health Insurance Coverage

Iraqi Health Minister Abdul Hussein al-Mousawi announced a preliminary agreement to include governorates in the Kurdistan Region within Iraq's health insurance services.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Health cooperation between Erbil and Baghdad took a significant step forward on Sunday as the Iraqi and Kurdistan Region health ministers announced a preliminary agreement to expand Iraq's health insurance services to the Kurdistan Region.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Kurdistan Region Health Minister Dr. Saman Barzanji on Sunday, Iraqi Health Minister Abdulhussein al-Mousawi said the two sides held an important meeting to discuss challenges and ways to strengthen cooperation between the federal and Kurdistan Region health ministries with the aim of improving healthcare services.

Al-Mousawi said discussions focused on several major issues, including pharmaceuticals and health insurance.

He announced that a preliminary agreement had been reached with the Kurdistan Region's health minister to include two governorates in the Kurdistan Region within Iraq's health insurance services.

He added that the Health Insurance Law supports such a move, noting that its second and sixth provisions provide the necessary legal basis and that there are no legal obstacles preventing the Kurdistan Region's governorates from joining the system.

The Iraqi health minister reaffirmed Baghdad's readiness to cooperate with all parties to enhance the delivery of healthcare services.

"We are fully prepared and open to every initiative that contributes to improving the provision of healthcare services," he said.